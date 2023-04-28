DXC Offers Comprehensive Services Suite to Help Organizations adopt RISE with SAP

DXC Premier Services for RISE with SAP features services focused on transformation and continuous improvement.

ASHBURN, Va., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the availability of a new, comprehensive suite of services to help organizations adopt RISE with SAP, SAP's comprehensive solution of products and services to help customers successfully move to the cloud.

DXC's new suite is called DXC Premier Services for RISE with SAP. It's designed to help organizations benefit from a modern, flexible, and scalable SAP ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solution landscape. It also offers end-to-end services that cover the entire RISE lifecycle, which means DXC can help companies with their RISE strategy, planning, implementation, and support.

"With DXC Premier Services, companies can simplify their SAP landscape, modernize their business applications, and optimize their operations," says DXC's Global Lead of Enterprise Applications & SaaS, Brian Miller. "They can also choose the cloud option that best suits their needs, whether that's public, private or hybrid."

Companies that use these new services can benefit from DXC's deep expertise in SAP technology, a partnership built on a 35-year heritage, as well as DXC's proven track record in both cloud migration and managed services.

Six Key Services

The new DXC Premier Services for RISE with SAP offers six key elements:

Advisory Services : DXC's experienced consultants work with customers to understand their business objectives, assess their current SAP landscape, and develop a roadmap for adopting RISE with SAP. DXC helps customers choose the right deployment option (public cloud, private cloud, or hybrid) and identify the key benefits and how to mitigate any risks.







Implementation Services : DXC provides a comprehensive range of implementation services, including project management, system design, configuration, testing, and deployment. With well over 5,000 SAP certifications, DXC's SAP consultants have deep expertise in SAP modules including, but not limited to finance, supply chain, human resources, and customer experience.







Migration Services : DXC helps customers migrate their SAP landscape to the cloud with minimal disruption to their business. Services such as DXC's Migration Factory, cover all aspects for consideration, including data migration, application migration, and testing.







Integration Services : DXC helps customers integrate their SAP landscape across RISE components as well as other SAP and non-SAP applications and systems, such as CRM, SCM, and HR systems. DXC's integration services include design, development, testing, and deployment leveraging the SAP Business Transformation Platform (BTP).







Managed Services : DXC offers a range of Enterprise Applications Management services to help customers optimize their SAP landscape in the cloud. These outcome focused services include monitoring, performance tuning, security management, and application support.







Continuous Innovation: DXC helps customers optimize their SAP cloud landscape by identifying areas for improvement, such as reducing costs, increasing efficiencies, and improving user experience. DXC has a range of continuous innovation services that extend beyond RISE components, and include process improvement, automation, reducing customizations, application and extension development and advisory services that support continuous innovation with customers.

DXC Premier Services for RISE with SAP has been designed to help companies of all sizes and industries accelerate their digital transformation journey. By adopting RISE with SAP, organizations can benefit from a modern, flexible, and scalable SAP landscape that enables them to respond quickly to changing market conditions, reduce costs, and improve customer experience. Deep expertise in SAP, combined with a proven track record in cloud migration and managed services, makes DXC the ideal partner for companies looking to move to RISE with SAP.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About RISE with SAP

RISE with SAP is a complete offering of software, industry practices and outcome-driven services for migrating SAP ERP systems to the cloud. Offered by SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), it bundles tailored-to-fit cloud ERP solutions, business-process transformation, business platform and analytics, and outcome-driven services. By combining these formerly disparate solutions into a single offering, RISE with SAP paves the way for easier and faster cloud implementations.

