TrueCar to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results in Stockholder Letter on May 8

Live call and webcast will occur on May 9 at 9:00 a.m. ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc ., (NASDAQ: TRUE) will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 8, 2023 after market close, in a stockholder letter that will be accessible from the company's Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com .

Mike Darrow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jantoon Reigersman, Chief Operating Officer, and Teresa Luong, Chief Financial Officer will host a call on Tuesday, May 9 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will also be accessible through TrueCar's Investor Relations website.

TrueCar First Quarter 2023 Live Call and Webcast Details:

Date:

Tuesday, May 9, 2023





Time:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time)





Dial-In:

1-833-816-1391 (domestic)

1-412-317-0484 (international)







Webcast:

Use this LINK to register for the live webcast







An archived version of the call will be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com .

