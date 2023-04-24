McKool Smith Secures $303 Million Verdict in Patent Infringement Case Against Samsung

MARSHALL, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith, along with Irell & Manella and led by Jason Sheasby, has secured a $303 million patent infringement verdict on behalf of Netlist against Samsung, with a jury finding Samsung willfully infringed three of Netlist's patents related to computer memory technology.

Netlist had previously licensed the patents to Samsung, but that agreement expired in 2020. After the license expiration, Samsung continued to knowingly use semiconductor memory products that infringed Netlist's patents.

The verdict was announced on April 21, 2023, following a jury trial before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

"The verdict affirms that Samsung willfully infringed on Netlist's valid patents," said McKool Smith Principal Jennifer Truelove. "Our client is grateful that the jury recognized the value of their technology and that they will receive the compensation they deserve."

Along with Ms. Truelove, the McKool Smith trial team included Principals Samuel Baxter and Kevin Burgess.

The case is Netlist Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. et al., case number 2:21-cv-463, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

