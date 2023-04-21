CPKC announces multi-year agreement with Schneider

CALGARY, AB, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today announced a new multi-year agreement with Schneider National Inc., a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, to provide new single-line intermodal transportation service on CPKC's north-south corridor connecting the United States and Mexico.

"The CPKC combination creates compelling new transportation solutions for Schneider's current and future customers looking for more reliability and increased capacity in their supply chains," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team is eager to deliver truck-competitive services to Schneider on our newly-created, cross-border single-line network from Mexico into the United States.

"For many years, we've built trust with customers through our industry-leading east-west services across Canada and the northern U.S. We look forward to expanding that success to the vital north-south trade corridor on the newly-combined CPKC network," Creel added.

Schneider will transition their Mexico-U.S. traffic to CPKC starting in mid-May and will serve as an anchor domestic intermodal customer on CPKC's north–south flagship intermodal service between Chicago and all major destinations in Mexico.

Schneider's growing customer base will be able to leverage CPKC's broad network of rail lines and terminals. These services, supported by Schneider's drayage capabilities and expertise in the U.S. and Mexico, will create service reliability in lanes that until now lacked single-line, truck-competitive intermodal options.

CPKC's International Railroad Bridge over the Rio Grande River at the U.S.-Mexico border at Laredo, Texas, offers a reliable alternative to congested highway ports of entry. A second span to expand the bridge's capacity and further increase the efficiency of cross-border train movements is currently under construction and expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

"It is a natural fit to pair CPKC's rail operating excellence and Schneider's superior dray execution to provide unparalleled service," said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. "Our 30-plus years operating in Mexico and broad portfolio of services will bring an intermodal service offering into and out of Mexico that is comparable to the speed and efficiency of shipping over the road, but with the added benefit of sustainability."

CPKC and Schneider have similar sustainability commitments and practices, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by converting trucks to rail. Railways represent the most energy-efficient method of moving freight over land, helping to remove trucks from taxpayer-funded roads.

Forward looking statement

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

