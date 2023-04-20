Buttercloud Bakery and Branson's Chocolates Collaborate to Celebrate Mother's Day

Spring Is the Season of Celebrations for Moms, Dads and Graduates and the Perfect Time to Pair Two Iconic Southern Oregon Brands

MEDFORD, Ore., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buttercloud Bakery® has joined forces with Branson's Chocolates to release new and exclusive Mother's Day gift packs in celebration of Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Buttercloud Bakery is a proud purveyor of made from scratch, handcrafted buttermilk biscuits and baked goods for more than 10 years and Branson's Chocolates is the destination for everyday indulgence of handmade chocolates, truffles, and other confections made in small batches.

Buttercloud Bakery, Medford, Oregon. Proud purveyor of made from scratch, handcrafted buttermilk biscuits and baked goods for more than 10 years. (PRNewswire)

"Southern Oregon is such a special market. In a region where our guests love to experiment with food and flavors, being able to offer this unique partnership just in time for Mother's Day and as other Spring celebrations get underway is exciting," says Deena Branson, founder and owner of Branson's Chocolates. "When you combine two iconic Southern Oregon brands like Branson's Chocolate and Buttercloud Bakery, known for creating the most indulgent chocolates and delectable biscuits and baked goods, you know it's going to be great."

"We are so excited to collaborate with Branson's Chocolate for Mother's Day – one of our favorite days of the year at Buttercloud Bakery," says Gibson Holub, owner and co-founder of Buttercloud Bakery, "Both Buttercloud and Branson's have the most loyal and supportive fan bases, so we're thrilled to offer our customers these exclusive online gift packs so they can share their passion for these brands with friends and family throughout the Rogue Valley and across the continental United States."

Buttercloud Bakery & Branson's Chocolates Partner for Mother's Day Collaboration

Recognize moms, dads and graduates this spring season with four exciting gift packs filled with everyday indulgence chocolates and downright delicious baked goods.

Classic Gift Pack – Includes a half dozen classic Buttercloud cookies (choose from Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Bourbon Cherry, or Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip), six Branson's Assorted Ganache Truffles and six Lavender Sea Salt Caramels .

Deluxe Gift Pack – Includes a half dozen Buttercloud buttermilk biscuits, six Branson's Assorted Ganache Truffles and six Lavender Sea Salt Caramels .

Signature Gift Pack – Includes a dozen classic Buttercloud cookies (choose from Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Bourbon Cherry, or Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip), six Branson's Assorted Ganache Truffles and six Lavender Sea Salt Caramels.

Grand Gift Pack - Includes a half dozen Buttercloud buttermilk biscuits, a half dozen classic Buttercloud cookies (choose from Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Bourbon Cherry, or Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip), six Branson's Assorted Ganache Truffles and six Lavender Sea Salt Caramels.

All four Spring Celebrations gift packs can be purchased exclusively online at www.shopbuttercloudbakery.com. Now through Sunday, April 30, 2023, take 15% OFF any Spring Celebrations gift pack when you use code SPRING15 at checkout.

About Buttercloud Bakery LLC

"It tastes like I'm eating a cloud of butter!" With those simple nine words Buttercloud Bakery® was born. Buttercloud Bakery & Cafe is a scratch bakery & restaurant specializing in light, buttery biscuits, scones, cookies, sticky buns, mini cream pies, cakes and other downright delicious baked goods. Our breakfast/brunch menu features biscuit sandwiches piled high with everything from eggs and bacon to beef brisket and roasted zucchini. Other highlights include our house made black pepper/bacon gravy and French toast made with our "best in the West!" biscuits. Since November 2011 we have prided ourselves on making everything from scratch, using classic baking/cooking techniques and sourcing local Rogue Valley farmers and vendors. Share Buttercloud bliss with friends and family nationwide by shopping our online store at www.shopbuttercloudbakery.com and learn more about our restaurant/cafe at www.buttercloudbakery.com #DownrightDelicious #ButtercloudBliss

About Branson's Chocolates, LLC

Branson's Chocolates, LLC is female-founded, women-owned business that celebrates Everyday Indulgence and special occasions with handmade chocolates, truffles, turtles, toffees, brittles, and creamy caramel and chocolate sauces. All Branson's Chocolates are made using all-natural and locally sourced ingredients from Rogue Valley and Southern Oregon farmers, producers and distillers and everything is handmade, hand wrapped and made in small batches to ensure optimal freshness. Since December 2005, Deena Branson, the Owner/Confectioner of Branson's Chocolates, is proud to operate the only chocolate company in Ashland, Oregon that is locally owned and locally made. At Branson's Chocolates flagship store, guests will encounter displays full of chocolates including 15 different types of truffles, 15 cream flavors and more than 30 different kinds of chocolate bars. Branson's Chocolate offers something for everyone, even those with dietary challenges including vegan and sugar-free options - plus all Branson's Chocolates are gluten-free. Visit Branson's Chocolates in Ashland, Oregon at 1662 Siskiyou Blvd, or shop online at bransonschocolates.com

