AT&T Reports First-Quarter Results

Continued 5G and fiber subscriber gains

424,000 postpaid phone net adds, 11 straight quarters with more than 400,000 net adds with continued low postpaid phone churn

272,000 AT&T Fiber net adds, 13 straight quarters with more than 200,000 net adds

High-quality customer additions continue to drive revenue growth

Domestic wireless service revenues up 5.2%; best-ever first-quarter Mobility operating income

Consumer broadband revenues up 7.3% driven by AT&T Fiber revenue growth of 30.7%

Network enhancement and expansion momentum

Mid-band 5G spectrum covering more than 160 million people; reliable, nationwide 5G reaching 290 million people

Ability to serve fiber to 19.7 million consumer and more than 3 million business customer locations in more than 100 U.S. metro areas; remain on track to pass 30 million fiber locations by the end of 2025

Transformation progress supporting margin growth

On track to achieve $6 billion -plus run-rate cost savings target before the end of the year

First-Quarter Consolidated Results

Revenues of $30 .1 billion

Diluted EPS from continuing operations 1 of $0 . 57 compared to $0.65 in the prior year

Adjusted EPS * from continuing operations of $0.60 compared to $0.63 in the prior year

Cash from operating activities of $6 .7 billion

Capital expenditures of $4 .3 billion; capital investment * of $6 .4 billion

Free cash flow* of $1 .0 billion

DALLAS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported first-quarter results that showcased consistent 5G and fiber customer additions and profitable growth driven by increasing wireless service and broadband revenues.

"Our teams take pride in connecting more people to greater possibility through 5G and fiber," said John Stankey, AT&T CEO. "We're winning thanks to a proven and sustainable playbook that centers on simple, customer-centric experiences. As a result, we're adding high-value customers, and when they choose AT&T, they stay with us. The work we're doing today is establishing a foundation for durable, long-term growth, and we remain confident in our full-year guidance."

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter totaled $30.1 billion versus $29.7 billion in the year-ago quarter, up 1.4%. This increase primarily reflects higher Mobility, Mexico and Consumer Wireline revenues, partly offset by lower Business Wireline revenues.

Operating expenses were $24.1 billion, essentially stable with $24.2 billion in the year-ago quarter reflecting the benefits of our continued transformation efforts. Operating expenses decreased primarily due to lower domestic wireless equipment and associated selling costs from lower sales volumes; first-quarter 2022 3G network shutdown costs; lower personnel costs and higher returns on benefit-related assets. These decreases were partly offset by higher amortization of deferred customer acquisition costs, higher bad debt expense and increased depreciation. Additionally, business unit costs included year-over-year increases due to inflation.

Operating income was $6.0 billion versus $5.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. When adjusting for certain items, adjusted operating income* was $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Equity in net income of affiliates of $0.5 billion primarily from the DIRECTV investment. With adjustment for our proportionate share of intangible amortization, adjusted equity in net income from the DIRECTV investment* was $0.9 billion.

Income from continuing operations was $4.5 billion versus $5.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per diluted common share from continuing operations was $0.57 versus $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for $0.03, which includes our proportionate share of intangible amortization from the DIRECTV equity method investment and other items, earnings per diluted common share from continuing operations* was $0.60 compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

Cash from operating activities from continuing operations was $6.7 billion, down nearly $1 billion year over year reflecting timing of working capital, including lower securitizations. Capital expenditures were $4.3 billion in the quarter versus $4.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. Capital investment*, which includes $2.1 billion of cash payments for vendor financing, totaled $6.4 billion.

Free cash flow* was $1.0 billion for the quarter. Total debt was $137.5 billion at the end of the quarter, and net debt* was $134.7 billion. The company continues to expect to achieve a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA* ratio in the 2.5x range by early 2025.

Communications Operational Highlights

(Prior year results for the Communications segment and each business unit have been recast to remove prior service credits. Additional information is provided in our Form 8-K dated March 3, 2023, and included as part of our earnings materials on the company's Investor Relations website.)

First-quarter revenues were $29.2 billion, up 1.0% year over year due to increases in Mobility and Consumer Wireline, which more than offset a decline in Business Wireline. Operating income was $6.7 billion, up 3.9% year over year, with operating income margin of 23.1%, compared to 22.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Mobility

Revenues were up 2.5% year over year to $20.6 billion due to higher service revenues, partially offset by lower equipment revenues. Service revenues were $15 .5 billion, up 5.2% year over year, primarily driven by subscriber and postpaid ARPU growth. Equipment revenues were $5 .1 billion, down 4.7% year over year, driven by lower volumes.

Operating expenses were $14 .3 billion, down 0.5% year over year primarily due to lower equipment costs driven by lower device sales, first-quarter 2022 3G network shutdown costs and lower content costs, partly offset by increased amortization of deferred customer acquisition costs, higher network and customer support costs, higher marketing costs and higher bad debt expense.

Operating income was $6 .3 billion, up 10.2% year over year. Operating income margin was 30.5%, compared to 28.3% in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA * was $8 .4 billion, up 8.0% year over year with EBITDA margin * of 40.7%, up from 38.6% a year ago. This was the company's best-ever first-quarter Mobility EBITDA*. EBITDA service margin * was 54.1%, up from 52.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Total wireless net adds were 5.1 million including: 424,000 postpaid phone net adds (56,000) postpaid tablet and other branded computing device net losses 174,000 other net adds

Postpaid churn was 0.99% versus 0.94% in the year-ago quarter.

Postpaid phone churn was 0.81% versus 0.79% in the year-ago quarter .

Prepaid churn was 2.73%, with Cricket substantially lower, versus 2.77% in the year-ago quarter.

Postpaid phone ARPU was $55.05 , up nearly 2.0% versus the year-ago quarter, due to prior-year pricing actions, higher international roaming and a mix shift to higher-priced unlimited plans.

FirstNet® connections reached approximately 4.7 million across more than 25,000 agencies. FirstNet is the nationwide communications platform dedicated to public safety. The AT&T and FirstNet networks cover more than 99% of the U.S. population, and FirstNet covers more first responders than any other network in America.

Business Wireline

Revenues were $5 .3 billion, down 5.5% year over year due to lower demand for legacy voice and data services and product simplification, partly offset by growth in connectivity services.

Operating expenses were $5 .0 billion, down 1.0% year over year due to lower personnel and other costs associated with ongoing transformation initiatives, lower wholesale network access costs and lower marketing costs, partly offset by favorable compensation items in the prior year and increased depreciation expense.

Operating income was $378 million, down 40.8%, with operating income margin of 7.1% compared to 11.3% in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA * was $1 .7 billion, down 11.9% year over year with EBITDA margin * of 32.0%, compared to 34.4% in the year-ago quarter.

AT&T Business serves the largest global companies, government agencies and small businesses. More than 750,000 U.S. business buildings are lit with fiber from AT&T, enabling high-speed fiber connections to more than 3 million U.S. business customer locations. Nationwide, more than 10 million business customer locations are on or within 1,000 feet of our fiber.2

Consumer Wireline

Revenues were $3 .2 billion, up 2.5% year over year due to gains in broadband more than offsetting declines in legacy voice and data and other services. Broadband revenues increased 7.3% due to fiber growth of 30.7%, partly offset by a 13.6% decline in non-fiber revenues.

Operating expenses were $3 .1 billion, up 4.8% year over year due to higher depreciation expense, higher network and customer support costs and increased amortization of deferred customer acquisition costs, partly offset by lower sales, advertising and content costs.

Operating income was $94 million, down 40.9% year over year with operating income margin of 2.9%, compared to 5.0% in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA * was $955 million, up 3.2% year over year with EBITDA margin * of 29.5%, up from 29.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Total broadband net losses, excluding DSL, were 23,000, reflecting AT&T Fiber net adds of 272,000, more than offset by losses in non-fiber services. AT&T Fiber now has the ability to serve 19.7 million customer locations and offers symmetrical, multi-gig speeds across parts of its entire footprint of more than 100 metro areas.

Latin America – Mexico Operational Highlights

Revenues were $883 million, up 28.0% year over year due to growth in both service and equipment revenues. Service revenues were $591 million, up 20.6% year over year, driven by favorable foreign exchange, higher wholesale revenues and growth in subscribers. Equipment revenues were $292 million, up 46.0% year over year due to higher sales and favorable foreign exchange.

Operating loss was ($30) million compared to ($102) million in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA* was $145 million compared to $59 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total wireless net adds were 10,000, including 58,000 prepaid net losses, 49,000 postpaid net adds and 19,000 reseller net adds.

1 Diluted Earnings per Common Share from continuing operations is calculated using Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, less Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest and Preferred Stock Dividends and adjustment for distributions on Mobility II preferred interests and share-based payments (in periods of net income), divided by the weighted average common shares outstanding for the period.

2 The more than 3 million U.S. business customer locations are included within the 10+ million U.S. business customer locations on or within 1,000 feet of our fiber.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the company's website at https://investors.att.com.

Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP Measures

Schedules and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document to the most directly comparable financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) can be found at https://investors.att.com and in our Form 8-K dated April 20, 2023. Free cash flow, EBITDA, adjusted operating income and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies.

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations includes adjusting items to revenues and costs that we consider non-operational in nature, including items arising from asset acquisitions or dispositions, including the amortization of intangible assets. While the expense associated with the amortization of certain wireless licenses and customer lists is excluded, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measure and those assets contribute to revenue generation. We adjust for net actuarial gains or losses associated with our pension and postemployment benefit plans due to the often-significant impact on our results (we immediately recognize this gain or loss in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains and losses). Consequently, our adjusted results reflect an expected return on plan assets rather than the actual return on plan assets, as included in the GAAP measure of income. The tax impact of adjusting items is calculated using the effective tax rate during the quarter except for adjustments that, given their magnitude, can drive a change in the effective tax rate, in these cases we use the actual tax expense or combined marginal rate of approximately 25%.

For 1Q23, Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.60 is Diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.57 adjusted for $0.04 proportionate share of intangible amortization at the DIRECTV equity method investment and $0.01 impact of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2020-06, minus $0.02 benefit-related and other costs.

For 1Q22, Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.63 is Diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.65 adjusted for $0.04 proportionate share of intangible amortization at the DIRECTV equity method investment, $0.04 of benefit-related and other costs, and $0.01 impact of ASU No. 2020-06, minus $0.11 actuarial gain on benefit plans.

Capital investment is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides an additional view of cash paid for capital investment to provide a comprehensive view of cash used to invest in our networks, product developments and support systems. In connection with capital improvements, we negotiate with some of our vendors to obtain favorable payment terms of 120 days or more, referred to as vendor financing, which are excluded from capital expenditures and reported in accordance with GAAP as financing activities. Capital investment includes capital expenditures and cash paid for vendor financing ($2.1 billion in 1Q23).

Free cash flow for 1Q23 of $1.0 billion is cash from operating activities from continuing operations of $6.7 billion, plus cash distributions from DIRECTV classified as investing activities of $0.8 billion, minus capital expenditures of $4.3 billion and cash paid for vendor financing of $2.1 billion.

Adjusted Operating Income is operating income adjusted for revenues and costs we consider non-operational in nature, including items arising from asset acquisitions or dispositions. For 1Q23, Adjusted Operating Income of $6.0 billion is calculated as operating income of $6.0 billion minus $27 million of adjustments. For 1Q22, Adjusted Operating Income of $5.8 billion is calculated as operating income of $5.5 billion plus $218 million of adjustments. Adjustments for all periods are detailed in the Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures included in our Form 8-K dated April 20, 2023.

Adjusted Equity in Net Income from DIRECTV investment of $0.9 billion for 1Q23 is calculated as equity income from DIRECTV of $0.5 billion reported in Equity in Net Income of Affiliates and excludes $0.3 billion of AT&T's proportionate share of the noncash depreciation and amortization of fair value accretion from DIRECTV's revaluation of assets and purchase price allocation.

Net Debt of $134.7 billion at March 31, 2023, is calculated as Total Debt of $137.5 billion less Cash and Cash Equivalents of $2.8 billion.

Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratios are non-GAAP financial measures that are frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies to provide relevant and useful information. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing the Net Debt (calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of the most recent four quarters of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding from operating revenues and operating expenses certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, significant abandonments and impairment, benefit-related gains and losses, employee separation and other material gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA estimates depend on future levels of revenues and expenses which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide a reconciliation between projected Adjusted EBITDA and the most comparable GAAP metrics and related ratios without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA is operating income before depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is operating income before depreciation and amortization, divided by total revenues. EBITDA service margin is operating income before depreciation and amortization, divided by total service revenues.

Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for Continuing Operations

We believe the following measures are relevant and useful information to investors as they are part of AT&T's internal management reporting and planning processes and are important metrics that management uses to evaluate the operating performance of AT&T and its segments. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing performance with that of many of our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations and cash distributions from DIRECTV classified as investing activities minus capital expenditures and cash paid for vendor financing (classified as financing activities). Free cash flow after dividends is defined as cash from operations and cash distributions from DIRECTV, minus capital expenditures, cash paid for vendor financing and dividends on common and preferred shares. Free cash flow dividend payout ratio is defined as the percentage of dividends paid on common and preferred shares to free cash flow. We believe these metrics provide useful information to our investors because management views free cash flow as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by routine business operations, including capital expenditures and vendor financing, and from our continued economic interest in the U.S. video operations as part of our DIRECTV equity method investment, and makes decisions based on it. Management also views free cash flow as a measure of cash available to pay debt and return cash to shareowners.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations1 $ 6,678 $ 7,630 Add: Distributions from DIRECTV classified as investing activities 774 1,315 Less: Capital expenditures (4,335) (4,568) Less: Cash paid for vendor financing (2,113) (1,566) Free Cash Flow 1,004 2,811





Less: Dividends paid (2,014) (3,749) Free Cash Flow after Dividends $ (1,010) $ (938) Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio 200.6 % 133.4 % 1 Includes distributions from DIRECTV of $534 in the first quarter of 2023 and $522 in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash Paid for Capital Investment

In connection with capital improvements, we negotiate with some of our vendors to obtain favorable payment terms of 120 days or more, referred to as vendor financing, which are excluded from capital expenditures and reported in accordance with GAAP as financing activities. We present an additional view of cash paid for capital investment to provide investors with a comprehensive view of cash used to invest in our networks, product developments and support systems.

Cash Paid for Capital Investment Dollars in millions





First Quarter

2023 2022 Capital Expenditures $ (4,335) $ (4,568) Cash paid for vendor financing (2,113) (1,566) Cash paid for Capital Investment $ (6,448) $ (6,134)

EBITDA

Our calculation of EBITDA, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. For AT&T, EBITDA excludes other income (expense) – net, and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates, as these do not reflect the operating results of our subscriber base or operations that are not under our control. Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates represents the proportionate share of the net income (loss) of affiliates in which we exercise significant influence, but do not control. Because we do not control these entities, management excludes these results when evaluating the performance of our primary operations. EBITDA also excludes interest expense and the provision for income taxes. Excluding these items eliminates the expenses associated with our capital and tax structures. Finally, EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization in order to eliminate the impact of capital investments. EBITDA does not give effect to cash used for debt service requirements and thus does not reflect available funds for distributions, reinvestment or other discretionary uses. EBITDA is not presented as an alternative measure of operating results or cash flows from operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA service margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by service revenues.

These measures are used by management as a gauge of our success in acquiring, retaining and servicing subscribers because we believe these measures reflect AT&T's ability to generate and grow subscriber revenues while providing a high level of customer service in a cost-effective manner. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing cash generation potential with that of many of its competitors. The financial and operating metrics which affect EBITDA include the key revenue and expense drivers for which management is responsible and upon which we evaluate performance.

We believe EBITDA Service Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of service revenues) to be a more relevant measure than EBITDA Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue) for our Mobility business unit operating margin. We also use wireless service revenues to calculate margin to facilitate comparison, both internally and externally with our wireless competitors, as they calculate their margins using wireless service revenues as well.

There are material limitations to using these non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin, as we have defined them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Furthermore, these performance measures do not take into account certain significant items, including depreciation and amortization, interest expense, tax expense and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates. For market comparability, management analyzes performance measures that are similar in nature to EBITDA as we present it, and considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2023 2022 Income from Continuing Operations $ 4,453 $ 5,149 Additions:



Income Tax Expense 1,314 1,440 Interest Expense 1,708 1,626 Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates (538) (521) Other (Income) Expense - Net (935) (2,157) Depreciation and amortization 4,631 4,462 EBITDA 10,633 9,999 Transaction and other costs — 98 Benefit-related (gain) loss (44) 93 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 10,589 $ 10,190 1 See "Adjusting Items" section for additional discussion and reconciliation of adjusted items.

Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2023 2022 Communications Segment Operating Income $ 6,743 $ 6,487 Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,289 4,124 EBITDA $ 11,032 $ 10,611





Total Operating Revenues $ 29,152 $ 28,876 Operating Income Margin 23.1 % 22.5 % EBITDA Margin 37.8 % 36.7 %





Mobility Operating Income $ 6,271 $ 5,689 Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,098 2,059 EBITDA $ 8,369 $ 7,748





Total Operating Revenues $ 20,582 $ 20,075 Service Revenues 15,483 14,724 Operating Income Margin 30.5 % 28.3 % EBITDA Margin 40.7 % 38.6 % EBITDA Service Margin 54.1 % 52.6 %





Business Wireline Operating Income $ 378 $ 639 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,330 1,299 EBITDA $ 1,708 $ 1,938





Total Operating Revenues $ 5,331 $ 5,640 Operating Income Margin 7.1 % 11.3 % EBITDA Margin 32.0 % 34.4 %





Consumer Wireline Operating Income $ 94 $ 159 Add: Depreciation and amortization 861 766 EBITDA $ 955 $ 925





Total Operating Revenues $ 3,239 $ 3,161 Operating Income Margin 2.9 % 5.0 % EBITDA Margin 29.5 % 29.3 %





Latin America Segment



Operating Income (Loss) $ (30) $ (102) Add: Depreciation and amortization 175 161 EBITDA $ 145 $ 59





Total Operating Revenues $ 883 $ 690 Operating Income Margin -3.4 % -14.8 % EBITDA Margin 16.4 % 8.6 %

Adjusting Items

Adjusting items include revenues and costs we consider non-operational in nature, including items arising from asset acquisitions or dispositions, including the amortization of intangible assets. While the expense associated with the amortization of certain wireless licenses and customer lists is excluded, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measure and that those assets contribute to revenue generation. We also adjust for net actuarial gains or losses associated with our pension and postemployment benefit plans due to the often-significant impact on our results (we immediately recognize this gain or loss in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains and losses). Consequently, our adjusted results reflect an expected return on plan assets rather than the actual return on plan assets, as included in the GAAP measure of income. Prior periods have been recast for consistency to include gains on benefit-related and other cost investments.

The tax impact of adjusting items is calculated using the effective tax rate during the quarter except for adjustments that, given their magnitude, can drive a change in the effective tax rate, in these cases we use the actual tax expense or combined marginal rate of approximately 25%.

Adjusting Items Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2023 2022 Operating Expenses



Transaction and other costs $ — $ 98 Benefit-related (gain) loss (44) 93 Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses (44) 191 Amortization of intangible assets 17 27 Adjustments to Operating Expenses (27) 218 Other



DIRECTV intangible amortization (proportionate share) 341 416 Benefit-related (gain) loss and other (111) 92 Actuarial (gain) loss — (1,053) Adjustments to Income Before Income Taxes 203 (327) Tax impact of adjustments 46 (103) Adjustments to Net Income $ 157 $ (224)

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures calculated by excluding from operating revenues, operating expenses and income tax expense, certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, actuarial gains and losses, significant abandonments and impairment, benefit-related gains and losses, employee separation and other material gains and losses. Management believes that these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends.

Adjusted Operating Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. AT&T's calculation of Adjusted items, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2023 2022 Operating Income $ 6,002 $ 5,537 Adjustments to Operating Expenses (27) 218 Adjusted Operating Income $ 5,975 $ 5,755





EBITDA $ 10,633 $ 9,999 Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses (44) 191 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,589 $ 10,190





Total Operating Revenues $ 30,139 $ 29,712





Operating Income Margin 19.9 % 18.6 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 19.8 % 19.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35.1 % 34.3 %

Adjusted Diluted EPS

First Quarter

2023 2022 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.57 $ 0.65 DIRECTV intangible amortization (proportionate share) 0.04 0.04 Actuarial (gain) loss — (0.11) Benefit-related, transaction and other costs1 (0.01) 0.05 Adjusted EPS $ 0.60 $ 0.63 Year-over-year growth - Adjusted -4.8 %

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding with Dilution (000,000) 7,474 7,556 1 As of January 1, 2022, we adopted, through retrospective application, Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2020-06, which requires

that instruments which may be settled in cash or stock to be presumed settled in stock in calculating diluted EPS. While our intent is to

settle the Mobility II preferred interests in cash, the ability to settle this instrument in AT&T shares will result in additional dilutive

impact, the magnitude of which is influenced by the fair value of the Mobility II preferred interests and the average AT&T common

stock price during the reporting period, which could vary from period-to-period. For these reasons, we have excluded the impact of ASU

2020-06 from our adjusted EPS calculation. The per share impact of ASU 2020-06 was to decrease reported diluted EPS $0.01 and

$0.01 for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The Mobility II preferred interests were repurchased on April 5, 2023.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

Net Debt to EBITDA ratios are non-GAAP financial measures frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies and management believes these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing the Net Debt by the sum of the most recent four quarters Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit and time deposits that are greater than 90 days, from the sum of debt maturing within one year and long-term debt.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA - 2023 Dollars in millions











Three Months Ended





June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

Four Quarters

20221

20221

20221

2023

Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,330

$ 10,714

$ 10,231

$ 10,589

$ 41,864 End-of-period current debt















13,757 End-of-period long-term debt















123,727 Total End-of-Period Debt















137,484 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents















2,821 Net Debt Balance















134,663 Annualized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio















3.22 1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed January 25, 2023.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA - 2022 Dollars in millions











Three Months Ended





June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

Four Quarters

20211

20221

20221

20221

Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,931

$ 10,803

$ 9,480

$ 10,190

$ 42,404 End-of-period current debt















27,209 End-of-period long-term debt















148,820 Total End-of-Period Debt















176,029 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents















17,084 Net Debt Balance















158,945 Annualized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio















3.75 1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed January 25, 2023.

Supplemental Operational Measures

As a supplemental presentation to our Communications segment operating results, we are providing a view of our AT&T Business Solutions results which includes both wireless and fixed operations. This combined view presents a complete profile of the entire business customer relationship and underscores the importance of mobile solutions to serving our business customers. Our supplemental presentation of business solutions operations is calculated by combining our Mobility and Business Wireline operating units, and then adjusting to remove non-business operations. The following table presents a reconciliation of our supplemental Business Solutions results.

Supplemental Operational Measure

First Quarter



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022



Mobility Business Wireline Adj.1 Business Solutions

Mobility Business Wireline Adj.1 Business Solutions Percent

Change Operating Revenues



















Wireless service $ 15,483 $ — $ (13,203) $ 2,280

$ 14,724 $ — $ (12,590) $ 2,134 6.8 % Wireline service — 5,200 — 5,200

— 5,478 — 5,478 (5.1) % Wireless equipment 5,099 — (4,326) 773

5,351 — (4,452) 899 (14.0) % Wireline equipment — 131 — 131

— 162 — 162 (19.1) % Total Operating Revenues 20,582 5,331 (17,529) 8,384

20,075 5,640 (17,042) 8,673 (3.3) %





















Operating Expenses



















Operations and support 12,213 3,623 (10,196) 5,640

12,327 3,702 (10,169) 5,860 (3.8) % EBITDA 8,369 1,708 (7,333) 2,744

7,748 1,938 (6,873) 2,813 (2.5) % Depreciation and amortization 2,098 1,330 (1,712) 1,716

2,059 1,299 (1,698) 1,660 3.4 % Total Operating Expenses 14,311 4,953 (11,908) 7,356

14,386 5,001 (11,867) 7,520 (2.2) % Operating Income $ 6,271 $ 378 $ (5,621) $ 1,028

$ 5,689 $ 639 $ (5,175) $ 1,153 (10.8) %





















Operating Income Margin





12.3 %







13.3 % (100) BP 1 Non-business wireless reported in the Communications segment under the Mobility business unit.

Results have been recast to conform to the current period's classification.













