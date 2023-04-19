ShockFlo Delivers Convenience with Innovative G1 Portable EV Charger

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShockFlo, a leading innovator in EV products, has announced the launch of the ShockFlo G1 Portable EV Charger. This new breakthrough product is designed to make charging easier and more convenient for electric vehicle owners.

"ShockFlo has always been at the forefront of innovation in the electrical industry, and the launch of the G1 Portable EV Charger is no exception," said Jack Lee, founder of ShockFlo. "We understand that EV owners need a reliable and convenient way to charge their vehicles. That's why we developed this portable charger, which can be used anywhere, anytime. It's a game-changer for the EV industry, and we're excited to offer this new product to our customers. With our commitment to quality and reliability, we believe that our new product will be a valuable addition to the lives of EV owners."

With the two-in-one feature, the ShockFlo G1 Portable EV Charger can be used as a portable EV charger and can also be mounted as a wall charger. In this way, you can use it as a home charger, and also take it on a trip.

In addition, the ShockFlo G1 Portable EV Charger supports an impressive quick charging speed. The charger is 10 times faster than a standard charger (16A), delivering up to 36 miles of distance per hour. Additionally, the charger is highly reliable and durable with its water-resistant (IP67), lightning-proof, dust-proof, and impact-resistant features, so that you can use it under different conditions.

The ShockFlo G1 Portable EV Charger is also adaptable, with level 1 and level 2 compatibility. The charger comes with a J1772 plug that is compatible with most electric cars. Furthermore, the customizable charging time feature allows charging when the electricity price rate is lower, saving you both time and energy.

With a wide range of benefits, the ShockFlo G1 Portable EV Charger is an excellent choice for customers that set it apart from other EV chargers on the market. The charger is available in two models: the 32A and the 40A, priced at $299.99 and $349.99, respectively. The product can be purchased directly from the company's official website or through Amazon at https://a.co/d/1iaeyqb.

About ShockFlo

ShockFlo is a leading innovator in the EV industry, dedicated to solving the worry over battery life among electric vehicle owners. Since its launch, ShockFlo has been on a mission to boost innovation in the EV industry and provide a better charging experience for all car owners. The team consists of experts in the EV industry, with over 10 years of experience serving more than five million car owners. They understand the needs of EV owners and are committed to creating the perfect charging experience for them.

All of ShockFlo's products are all designed, developed, and produced in house. ShockFlo works directly with factories for quality control. ShockFlo's products have passed rigorous tests to ensure safety, and the company guarantees the reliability and efficiency of its products. At ShockFlo, employees believe in making fast charging available anywhere and anytime, and they're excited to be a part of the EV revolution. To learn more about ShockFlo and its range of EV products, please visit https://www.shockflo.com/.

