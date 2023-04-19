Lufthansa Technical Training Joins edX Partner Network with Launch of Professional Certificate Program for Aviation Technicians

New program designed to meet industry demand for on-demand, affordable, and engaging training content

LANHAM, Md., and HAMBURG, Germany, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufthansa Technical Training (LTT), the education arm of the top international airline and aircraft maintenance provider, today announced a new partnership with edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), to offer a professional certificate program designed to help aviation maintenance professionals accelerate their careers.

LTT's professional certificate program, entitled Math and Physics Fundamentals for Aviation Technicians, will be available on edX.org in the coming months. The new program, designed by LTT's experienced practitioners, will meet European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and many National Aviation Authorities requirements. LTT already works with over 600 companies in the aviation industry to provide training content. These new offerings add to edX's catalog of more than 4,000 online learning experiences developed in partnership with the world's top universities and corporations, ranging from free courses to full degrees.

"The qualification and competence of employees is of particular importance in aviation. They are a prerequisite for advancement and business success," said Panagiotis Polgenis, head of portfolio and innovation at Lufthansa Technical Training. "LTT has helped to train more than 150,000 aviation technicians around the world. Through these new offerings on edX, we will be able to provide even more learners with the content they need to further their careers and advance innovation within the aviation industry."

Professional certificate programs on edX are designed to build and enhance critical professional skills needed to succeed in today's most in-demand fields. Learners who complete a professional certificate program on edX will earn a valuable, standalone credential that showcases knowledge and skills. The new program from LTT will help meet the growing global demand in the aviation industry for additional maintenance workers and mechanics.

"Partnering with LTT, a standard bearer in the aviation industry, to bring its expertise to life through affordable, accessible, and flexible programs showcases exactly how edX can help unlock the value of corporations to deliver learning pathways that connect learners with the knowledge and skills they need make a difference in their careers," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at 2U, the parent company of edX.

About Lufthansa Technical Training

Lufthansa Technical Training is a leading independent global training provider for staff involved in the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry for aircraft, engines and aircraft components of civil aviation. From basic technical training and type-related further training to competence training, Lufthansa Technical Training offers courses important for safety, reliability and economically-oriented qualifications. For more information, please visit www.ltt.aero.

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 48 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org.

