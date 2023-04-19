Burford Capital releases latest issue of its Burford Quarterly journal of legal finance

Burford Capital releases latest issue of its Burford Quarterly journal of legal finance

Articles include an interview with Association of Corporate Counsel President and CEO Veta T. Richardson

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today releases its latest Burford Quarterly, a journal of legal finance exploring the practical applications of legal finance across a broad spectrum of businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Burford Capital) (PRNewswire)

The latest issue of the Burford Quarterly 2 2023 includes:

The ACC's DEI Maturity Model: Veta T. Richardson speaks with David Perla

ACC President and CEO Veta T. Richardson discusses key challenges facing in-house lawyers, diversity in the legal profession and her new book "Take Six" with Burford Co-COO David Perla .





How health insurance companies used legal finance to manage risk: A case study

Burford Director Andrew Cohen highlights a case study demonstrating how legal finance enabled several health insurers to continue to serve their customers and to manage their balance sheet risk by monetizing their claims in the risk corridors litigation.





Key takeaways from securities litigation symposium

In-house counsel from some of the world's largest asset managers and partners from leading global law firms participated in Burford's 2022 Securities Litigation Symposium, and Burford Director Michael Sternhell shares key takeaways. Speakers included representatives from Franklin Templeton , Norges Bank Investment Management, Charles Schwab & Co., The Vanguard Group, Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP, Pallas Partners, Scott + Scott LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, Bartlit Beck LLP and Financial Technologies.





Legal finance helps a medical device company protect its patent rights

A recent publicly disclosed Burford funded matter illustrates the importance of legal finance as a tool to help companies protect their patent rights, in a case study by Senior Vice President Joshua Harris .





For law firms, legal finance can help offset a downturn

Burford's Co-COO Aviva Will explains how funded litigation practices offer law firms a better alternative to offset the loss of transactional work than layoffs as the economy slows.





Perspectives from leading APAC insolvency practitioners and lawyers

Insolvency experts from Singapore , Hong Kong and Australia share their insights on the latest trends and developments within the field of insolvency law.





Roundtable: Expert insights on enforcing non-performing loans

Non-performing loans (NPLs) consume bank capital, decrease profitability and require time and attention that divert from core activities. A panel of legal experts explain how banks can enforce or otherwise monetize their NPL portfolios.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE AIM: BUR), and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong and Dubai.

For more information, please visit https://www.burfordcapital.com.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burford Capital