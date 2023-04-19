Boeing Expands Partnership with Invictus Games to Support Wounded Veterans

BERLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: B.A.] is expanding its support of the Invictus Games and the wounded servicemen and women from around the world who compete and inspire. For the first time, the company will serve as the Presenting Partner of Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.

"The Invictus Games makes a decisive contribution to the rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans," said Brigadier General Alfred Marstaller, project director of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023. "We are delighted to be working with Boeing this year to provide lasting support to the competitors on their rehabilitation journey."

The announcement was made yesterday in Berlin during a parliamentary reception at the Representation of the Federal State of North-Rhine Westphalia. The expanded partnership builds on a multi-year agreement with the Invictus Games Foundation and the company's sponsorship of Invictus Games Sydney 2018 and Invictus Games The Hague 2020.

"Boeing has an enduring commitment to those who wear the uniform, veterans and the families who love and support them; their immense sacrifice is exceeded by their devotion to country. The courage and determination of these Invictus competitors inspire us all," said Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun. "On behalf of some 20,000 veterans who proudly work at Boeing, we are honored to be the Presenting Partner for this year's Invictus Games in Germany, where we will celebrate the remarkable achievements and indomitable spirit of all its competitors."

Featuring more than 500 competitors from 22 nations participating in 10 sports, the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 presented by Boeing will also bring together family and friends of the competitors to acknowledge their role in recovery, post-injury or illness. The Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 will take place September 9–16, 2023 in and around the Merkur-Spiel Arena.

"We are very grateful for Boeing's long-term support for the Invictus movement. Today's announcement builds on Boeing's past sponsorship of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 and the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, each time with greater and deeper support," said Invictus Games Foundation CEO Dominic Reid OBE. "Our work supporting international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women through sport is only made possible by partners like Boeing, which has committed to long-term support for veterans and their wider community, both at the Invictus Games and beyond."

The Boeing and Invictus Games Foundation partnership continues to inspire the recovery of international wounded, injured and sick veterans and service personnel through the power of sports, esports and adventurous challenges. In 2022, Boeing contributed more than $13 million to support veterans workforce transition and recovery and rehabilitation programs globally. Over the past decade, Boeing has contributed more than $70 million to programs that support veterans and their families and has long-standing partnerships with veteran service organizations from Invictus Games partner countries.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

About the Invictus Games Foundation

The Invictus Games Foundation is the charity behind the Invictus Games. Founded in 2014 post the inaugural Invictus Games London 2014, the Foundation oversees the delivery of the Invictus Games as well as support for its international community with opportunities to use sports, esports and adventurous challenges for recovery, beyond the Games. The Duke of Sussex is Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The Invictus Games have so far taken place in London 2014, Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, Sydney 2018 and The Hague 2020. The Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 presented by Boeing will take place September 9–16 2023, and last year the Invictus Games Foundation announced that the host of the Invictus Games 2025 will be Vancouver-Whistler for the first ever Winter Hybrid Games. The Invictus Games Foundation is currently reviewing a shortlist of cities bidding for 2027 with the host city due to be announced in 2024. More information from www.invictusgamesfoundation.org



About the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 presented by Boeing

Initiated in 2014 by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, the Invictus Games will be held in Germany for the first time in 2023. The project, jointly hosted by the Bundeswehr and the City of Düsseldorf, is to be a unique celebration of optimism and inspiration. One of the main goals of this international sports competition is to give physically and mentally wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women greater awareness and recognition in society, and to support their rehabilitation journey. The event will take place in Düsseldorf under the motto 'A HOME FOR RESPECT.' The venue is in the heart of the Invictus Games Park, which consists of the Merkur Spiel-Arena, the adjacent Arena Sports Park and the Rheinbad swimming pool.

