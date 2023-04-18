WELCOME BACK MY FRIENDS: THE RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER 2023 SUMMER TOUR

WEBSTER, N.Y., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sole surviving member Carl Palmer, in association with the Estates of his bandmates Keith Emerson & Greg Lake, has announced the much anticipated THE RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER 2023 Summer Tour. Launching its 2nd US tour in July, the tour will actually again reunite ELP LIVE ON STAGE through modern technology.

LEGENDARY ROCK BAND EMERSON LAKE & PALMER WILL BE REUNITED THIS SUMMER USING MODERN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY. KEITH EMERSON AND GREG LAKE, WHO BOTH PASSED AWAY IN 2016, WILL PERFORM LIVE ON 3 HUGE VIDEO WALLS FROM A SHOW RECORDED AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL IN 1992, WITH DRUMMER CARL PALMER (and his band) LIVE ON STAGE! (PRNewswire)

Here is what music fans can expect:

2023 RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER TOUR

2023 INITIAL SUMMER TOUR DATES :

DATE VENUE CITY STATE SAT JULY 8 SALOON STUDIOS LIVE WEST JEFFERSON NC TUE JULY 11 EPIC CENTER GREEN BAY WI THU JULY 13 FOELLINGER THEATER FORT WAYNE IN FRI JULY 14 WARNER THEATER ERIE PA SAT JULY 15 LORAIN THEARTER LORAIN OH FRI JULY 21 ROBINS THEATER WARREN OH SUN JULY 23 SOUTHERN THEATER COLUMBUS OH FRI JULY 28 THE KESWICK THEATER GLENSIDE PA SAT JULY 29 THE SPACE AT WESTBURY WESTSBURY L.I. NY

After establishing themselves in bands such as The Nice, King Crimson, and The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, ELP was formed in early 1970 as one of rock's first (and biggest) supergroups. ELP had record sales of over 50 million. Emerson and Lake passed away nine months apart in 2016, leaving Palmer to carry on the band's enormous musical legacy.

HERE IS HOW THE SHOW WAS CREATED AND BUILT

WELCOME BACK- THE RETURN OF ELP OFFICIAL VIDEO

The tour features live footage of Keith and Greg on massive video walls alongside Carl (and his band) playing LIVE on stage. The voice and instrumentation of Greg Lake and the unmistakable keyboard mastery of Keith Emerson will be mixed with Palmer's onstage live drumming to magically reunite ELP once again. The tour is being launched with the full approval of the Emerson and Lake Estates, as well as the various managers who have represented the members of the band. WELCOME BACK MY FRIENDS- THE RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER will be focused on the US and Canada through the rest of 2023, and eventually play all over the world where ELP toured throughout its career.

EMERSON LAKE & PALMER WILL RETURN FOR A SUMMER 2023 TOUR FEATURING RARE LIVE CONCERT FOOTAGE OF KEITH AND GREG, PERFORMING ALONG SIDE CARL PALMER'S ELP LEGACY LIVE ON STAGE! (PRNewswire)

