TCG Process joins the Duck Creek Technologies partner ecosystem as its newest IDP partner

BOSTON and NEW ORLEANS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCG Process, an international organization with headquarters in Switzerland, develops software for the input management and intelligent process automation market that is disrupting the intelligent document processing (IDP) software market, today announced a new partnership with Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance.

TCG Process and Duck Creek Technologies announce solution partnership

The partnership allows IT and business units to model and orchestrate insurance business processes to collect, understand and act on unstructured content for applications such as claims, underwriting, regulatory compliance, onboarding, and digital mailroom, rapidly eliminating data bottlenecks across the enterprise with a low code, no code solution. Moving IDP beyond its traditional role as a preliminary step in a process, the integration also empowers businesses to meet their digital transformation goals while keeping humans in the loop.

"Our collaboration is driven by a shared commitment to providing exceptional document-driven automation for the insurance market, and we're excited to see the positive impact it will have for both Duck Creek's customers and stakeholders," said Bob Fresneda, President, TCG Process US Operations. "Our global team is confident that this partnership will create immense value and we look forward to forging a successful future together for not only insurance companies, but also third-party administrators (TPAs), business process outsourcers (BPOs), and shared service centers (SSCs)."

"We are thrilled to announce a solution partnership that will enhance the intelligent process automation landscape for document ingestion," said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager at Duck Creek. "We will not only amplify our process automation offerings, such as Duck Creek Turnstile, but by combining our solutions for customers, TCG Process provides unparalleled document classification, data extraction and validation exception handling, and cost-efficiency for even the most complex document-driven workflows across the rest of the Duck Creek Suite of products."

The synergy between the two companies will enable optimized solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of the insurance industry, which will set a new standard for excellence in enterprise process automation.

About TCG Process

TCG Process, with headquarters in Switzerland, is an international organization that develops and integrates input management and intelligent process automation software. Its solutions are used in industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, government, and public administration to digitize and automate document-driven processes. TCG Process sells both directly and via partners globally. For more information, visit www.tcgprocess.com and follow TCG Process on LinkedIn.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content:

SOURCE TCG PROCESS