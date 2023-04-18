SPORTSGRID ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF STRATEGIC ADVISOR - BRIAN ANGIOLET

Business leader to guide scaling strategy as SportsGrid continues to build upon its category lead in sports, wagering and competitive news and information.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, Inc. today announced Brian Angiolet is joining as a Strategic Advisor, guiding a team working toward building the next generation entertainment platform super-serving the global sports wagering audience. Angiolet's team will focus on executing a global strategy and launching new verticals geared towards the 21-40 demographic. His appointment comes on the heels of SportsGrid's Amazon launch.

The SportsGrid Network is the world's first and only 24-hour streaming FAST channel dedicated to serving the massive global sports and sports wagering audience with live exclusive programming providing comprehensive real-time coverage of pre-game and in-game sports betting odds and related data.

A business leader in the Content, Product and Technology industry sectors, Brian served in several leadership roles at Verizon Communications, From Chief Content Officer, Head of Advertising, Chief Product Officer, Chief Business Officer, and most recently as Chief Media Officer at DraftKings. Over the course of his career, he's built streaming, digital and mobile video products, oversaw one of the largest content distribution and licensing portfolio, negotiated landmark live sports rights agreements, led the development of low latency cloud-enabled 5G edge compute, launched award winning digital content productions and innovated media business models.

"The world of media, sports and gaming are at a crucial inflection point in terms of growth and rationalizing a profitable business model that scales. Brian brings invaluable experience to SportsGrid. His extensive operating experience across every dimension of the media ecosystem, and his strategic vision and leadership building, buying, partnering and negotiating massive deals will help us build upon our category lead and expand our offering to fans of sports, gaming and competition," said Louis Maione President and Co-Founder SportsGrid.

As Strategic Advisor, Brian will guide the advancement of the company's content offering, data and technology platform and partnerships to help fans.

SportsGrid is the #1 ranked FAST channel in the highly competitive streaming sports genre, according to Amagi's Thunderstorm analytic platform which provides a robust dataset of performance metrics on content viewership and ad performance across devices.

ABOUT SPORTSGRID, INC.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing innovative digital solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short-form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with unrivaled best-of-breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

