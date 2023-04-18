RAID: Shadow Legends Adds Real-time PVP Dueling with New 'Live Arena' Game Mode

Players Can Draft Champions and Battle Each Other Live for the First Time

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plarium , a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 450 million users worldwide, announced today that its acclaimed dark fantasy collection RPG RAID: Shadow Legends has launched its new PVP game mode called Live Arena. For the first time since the game launched in 2019, two players can engage in real-time PVP battles that will test both the strength of their champions and their strategic capabilities. The mode is intended for experienced RAID enthusiasts and is available to all level 50+ players.

"Live Arena is the next evolution in our continued efforts to strengthen the ever-growing RAID community," said Schraga Mor, CEO of Plarium. "This mode allows the most experienced players, who have earned and strengthened many Champions, to see if they have what it takes to duel the most skilled and powerful veterans the game has to offer. We couldn't be more excited to see the battles that take place and who will rise to the top of the rankings."

Live Arena consists of three Tiers at launch: Bronze, Silver and Gold. Each of those have four subtiers that players must rise in the ranks through the accumulation of Live Arena Points. Players begin by using a Live Arena Token to find an opponent. After the matchmaking process, players are sent to a live draft where they take turns selecting a team of 5 Champions, carefully choosing ones that properly counter their opponent. Each player can then ban a single Champion from the opposing team and choose their Team Leader, whose aura skill will impact the whole party. When the battle begins, teams have 30 minutes to defeat the other or both end in defeat.

Recurring awards for Live Arena victories include Points to increase their Tier rankings, Live Arena Crests, a Live Arena Token Refill and chests containing Live Arena-exclusive Artifacts. Players will also receive one-time milestone rewards of various gear, resources, and Champion Fragments to obtain the new Legendary Champion Quintus the Triumphant.

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store or the Plarium Play platform. For more information on Plarium, visit: www.plarium.com

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 450 million registered gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1400 specialists at its headquarters and eight offices and studios around the globe. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

