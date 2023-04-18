MPLC and the Association of Lodging Professionals partner to promote copyright compliance

LOS ANGELES and BERLIN, N.J., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MPLC (Motion Picture Licensing Corporation) and the Association of Lodging Professionals (ALP) announced that they have partnered to support audiovisual copyright compliance for lodging and hospitality professionals.

As part of the partnership, MPLC and the ALP will collaborate to educate lodging professionals about providing movies and television in hotel common areas, like lobbies, lounges and fitness areas. In addition, MPLC and ALP will advise ALP members about copyright compliance and the risks of not holding an appropriate license. The two organizations will undertake an educational outreach program to ALP members. In addition, MPLC will provide ALP members a reduced rate on its Umbrella License®.

Partnership discussions commenced at the behest of the ALP Advocacy Committee, who identified the importance of providing clear guidance to their members around copyright compliance. "For some ALP members, guests have come to expect access to movies and television in their lodging amenity areas, and we want to be sure they are aware of the licensing required," said Sarah Gazi, CEO of the ALP. "We look forward to spreading the word about the importance of copyright compliance, and how it supports artists and the production of movies and TV."

Since its founding in 1986, MPLC has taken an educational approach to the licensing of television, movies, and other audiovisual content, forging partnerships with a wide variety of industry associations to educate businesses about copyright compliance.

"The Umbrella License is a convenient and comprehensive copyright compliance solution that provides extensive programming options for lodging professionals," said Dave Davis, Chief Commercial Officer at MPLC. "Once licensed, ALP members gain the peace of mind that the programming in their properties adheres to federal law."

According to the US Copyright Act, Title 17 of the United States Code, copyrighted movies, television, and other audiovisual content originally intended for personal, private use, require a public performance license when exhibited in public. Showing audiovisual content in hotel common areas and other public spaces via broadcast, cable, or satellite television; DVDs, downloads, or streaming services requires a public performance license.

About the Association of Lodging Professionals

The ALP is a collaborative community, solving the challenges of independent lodging property owners in a changing travel landscape. A non-profit association, the ALP focuses on professional development and advocates for the industry in media relations and influencing public policy. The ALP's mission is to champion current and aspiring professionals within the independent lodging community, and to help them become highly successful by providing essential education, advocacy, networking, and professional development.

About MPLC: MPLC is the global leader in non-theatrical licensing, supporting legal public performances of film, television, and other audiovisual content around the world. Under the Umbrella License, a blanket license for public performance, MPLC represents rights holders ranging from major Hollywood studios to independent producers. MPLC licensees include government agencies, corporations, and non-profit organizations. Hundreds of thousands of locations around the world publicly perform content legally with the Umbrella License.

