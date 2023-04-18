"Let's Not Gamble on our Future" - National End-of-Life Care Organization Convenes to Strengthen Their Footprint in Advanced Illness Care

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today in Las Vegas, the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) kicked off its annual members-only Summit - Let's Not Gamble on our Future: Innovative Strategies to Advance Care. More than 230 senior leaders gathered to develop forward-thinking solutions to the obstacles facing the hospice community and to preserve the hospice benefit.

National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) (PRNewsfoto/National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI)) (PRNewswire)

NPHI is a national collaborative of not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers. These members have come from across the country to hear and learn from innovative policy leaders, advanced illness care experts, and integral NPHI staff. Over the next three days, NPHI members will have the opportunity to discuss the future of the Medicare hospice benefit and its place in the broader end-of-life care continuum. Additionally, participants will hear from numerous special guests, policy authorities, and subject matter experts, including a keynote from Dr. Purva Rawal, Chief Strategy Officer at the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI).

"NPHI is once again thrilled to gather our members for our annual summit," said Tom Koutsoumpas, NPHI CEO. "We value the opportunity to listen and learn from experts across the hospice and palliative care communities, while celebrating the critical work all of our members do to ensure individuals experience high-quality, dignified care at the end-of-life."

NPHI is rooted in innovation. Each year at the Summit, they honor a program or organization that works to rapidly bridge critical healthcare gaps, improve care equity, and cultivate an interdisciplinary approach to building a more inclusive, whole-person health system. This year the Innovation Award was presented to AARP for going above and beyond the basic requirements of the healthcare system to implement cutting-edge ideas that foster equitable healthcare access and delivery. The award was accepted by Dr. Charlotte Yeh, AARP's Chief Medical Officer who has more than 30 years of healthcare experience as both a practitioner and clinical executive. In 2021 she was among the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives named by Modern Healthcare.

In addition to notable speakers, summit attendees will participate in breakouts sessions to showcase innovations and exchange best practices. They will also strengthen their working relationships and provide input on key strategic and policy initiatives fueling hospice transformation. The goal is to develop and take forward a shared vision for the future of person-centered, sustainable, and high-quality hospice care.

"NPHI serves as the national voice for the future of hospice, palliative, and advanced illness care," said Carole Fisher, NPHI President. "We view our annual summit as an opportunity to hear from our members and set the stage going forward as we work step-in-step to ensure our collective interests are met."

NPHI looks forward to collaborating closely with its members this week, and in driving the national conversation to advance high-quality, community-based, advanced illness care to patients throughout the nation.

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a membership organization comprising 100+ not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from 37 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care. Learn more about NPHI at www.hospiceinnovations.org.

