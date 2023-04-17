OhioHealth Selects Vibe Health by eVideon to Increase Clinical Efficiency and Modernize the In-Patient Experience

Integrated smart room solution to alleviate workload pressures on clinical staff and elevate patient care.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibe Health by eVideon, the leader in hospital smart room technology and digital workflow solutions, announces a new partnership with OhioHealth, a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health system with 14 hospitals, 200+ ambulatory sites and health services spanning 50 Ohio counties. This strategic partnership will see the initial deployment of the Vibe Health smart room platform into OhioHealth Pickerington Methodist Hospital, which is scheduled to open its doors in December of this year.

The new partnership will deploy Vibe Health's full suite of patient and nurse-centric solutions:

Engage , an interactive TV solution that personalizes the in-room experience to educate, entertain and engage

Insight , a digital whiteboard that integrates with the EMR to bring real-time information to improve communication

Companion , a bedside tablet software that provides all of the features and benefits of the Engage in-room TV solution with the convenience of an interactive tablet

Aware, a dynamic digital door sign outside the patient room that integrates with the EMR to display real-time notifications and alerts to staff and visitors.

The deployment includes seamless integration with Epic, OhioHealth's Electronic Medical Record (EMR) partner, to leverage the EMR as the single point of truth for critical health information. The partnership will also include integration with Caregility, an enterprise telehealth solutions company, in order to provide virtual nursing support for the patient and care team, as well as video calls to keep patients connected to family and loved ones throughout their care journey.

"OhioHealth's desire for a complete solution that not only elevates the care experience for patients and families, but also transforms the day-to-day for nurses and clinical teams perfectly aligned with Vibe Health's mission," said Jeff Fallon, Chairman and CEO of Vibe Health by eVideon. "We are thrilled to partner with such a dedicated group at OhioHealth to bring the many benefits of smart room innovation to their staff and the communities they serve."

To further reduce inefficiencies for nurses, Vibe Health will also integrate with OhioHealth's vendors of choice for Meal Ordering and Real Time Location Services (RTLS). These integrations play a vital role in providing patients with autonomy and control throughout their stay, and they are key to bridging communication gaps between patients and clinical teams. Through RTLS integration with Vibe Health's Insight digital whiteboard, notifications will display in real-time when staff enter the patient room, and a history of staff visits will be accessible via the digital whiteboard. Reductions in manual tasks will enable clinicians to spend more time with patients and their families at the bedside.

"As we prepare to open Pickerington Methodist Hospital, we want to ensure that we have the technology to elevate the quality of care that patients and their families will experience during their time with us," said Andrea Darby, OhioHealth VP, IT Integration.

"Our nursing staff will benefit from this technology as well, as the Vibe Health suite will mitigate inefficiencies throughout the care continuum, letting them focus on patient care," Kevin Lutz, DPM, president, Pickerington Methodist.

About Vibe Health by eVideon

Vibe Health is the trusted platform to leading hospitals and health systems seeking to modernize the care experience for patients, families, and clinicians. Using smart room technology, the software platform streamlines clinical workflow and transforms the patient room into a highly personalized and interactive care environment. The platform integrates with the hospital's EMR and other installed technologies to improve communication and care coordination, ensuring that accurate, real-time information is always accessible via the in-room Smart TV, digital whiteboard, digital door sign, and bedside tablet. With automated service requests, education assignments, and documentation, Vibe Health reduces the technology burden on clinicians and enables them to operate at the top of their licensure. Vibe Health empowers hospital leaders to meet the unique needs of their patient population with customizable features, including in-room surveys and video chat, which serve to amplify the voice of the patient and make real-time service recovery a reality. Find out why top-ranked hospitals are choosing Vibe Health by eVideon: https://www.evideon.com/vibe-health

About OhioHealth

Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church.

Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 14 hospitals, 200+ ambulatory sites, hospice, home-health and other health services spanning a 50-county area. It has been recognized by FORTUNE as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" 15 times since 2007. For more information, visit ohiohealth.com.

