Oceania Cruises Expands Its Free Land Programs For Select 2023 and 2024 Itineraries

Enjoy FREE Pre- and Post-Cruise Programs – a Value of up to $5,000 – to the World's Largest Metropolises Including Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro and Dubai, along with Ancient UNESCO Sites Like India's Agra Fort and Jerusalem's Old City

MIAMI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, invites travelers to explore the treasured wonders of the globe's largest cities and unique corners through its meticulously designed Free Land Programs. At no extra cost on select 2023 sailings, and now extended into 2024 voyages, the Free Land Programs are available on 24 featured sailings reaching Africa, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and beyond. Travelers who book by June 30, 2023, may lengthen their voyage to include immersive Pre- and Post-Cruise Land Programs with award-winning itineraries featuring more than 600 alluring destinations. Valued at up to $5,000 per stateroom, these Land Programs explore coveted places like the Cape Winelands, Taj Mahal, Jerusalem's Old City and more.

"Our Land Programs are meant to deepen our guests' experience by introducing them to the cultural and culinary discoveries, breathtaking landscapes, wildlife encounters and architectural awes of some of the world's most faraway corners," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "We are thrilled to share our guests have the continued opportunity to dive further into several iconic destinations and do it for free through the extension of our Free Land Programs."

Programs include:

TOKYO: THE GREAT METROPOLIS

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise Tokyo, Japan

Only icons can truly encapsulate a metropolis as big and bold as Tokyo, especially ones that represent the capital's extraordinary diversity. For a historical perspective, the 7th-century Sensoji Temple and the National Museum of Nature and Science speak volumes. The Imperial Palace bridges the past and present, as samurai warriors lived in the castle that once stood where Japan's imperial family now resides. The ultimate view of the city and Mount Fuji in the distance is from atop Tokyo Tower, a symbol of Japan's rebirth as an economic powerhouse.

This in-depth Tokyo program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a pre-cruise or post-cruise offering on board Riviera's Japanese Awakening Cruise departing March 9, 2024, 11-day voyage from Seoul to Tokyo; Land of The Rising Sun Cruise departing March 20, 2024, and April 1, 2024, 12-day voyage from Tokyo to Tokyo; and Exalted East Asia Cruise departing April 13, 2024, 15-day voyage from Tokyo to Singapore. It is additionally offered on Regatta's North Pacific Passage Cruise departing October 4, 2023, 24-day voyage from Los Angeles to Tokyo.

RIO: A CIDADE MARAVILHOSA

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

It's hard not to fall in love with Rio, especially when this irrepressible city is presented so beautifully. What better introduction than seeing the highlights from every conceivable angle, including from atop Sugarloaf Mountain, which you reach via cable car. Rio is synonymous with the uber-exuberant festival Carnival, and a behind-the-scenes look divulges exactly how the outlandish floats and lavish costumes are made. Even a taste of Rio leaves you wanting more, so an entire day is devoted to independent exploration.

The Rio: A Cidade Maravilhosa program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a pre-cruise or post-cruise offering on board Marina's Cape Horn Mariner Cruise departing January 21, 2024, 24-day voyage from Rio de Janeiro to Santiago de Chile; Bountiful Brazil Cruise departing March 5, 2024, 10-day voyage from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro; and Incandescent Amazon Cruise departing March 15, 2024, 21-day voyage from Rio de Janeiro to Miami.

AUTHENTIC BUENOS AIRES

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise Buenos Aires, Argentina

Live like a local porteño through experiences that genuinely characterize the lifestyle. The capital's architectural diversity becomes apparent in the boldly colored El Caminito neighborhood and in Casa Rosado, where President Juan Perón and his wife, Evita, famously delivered speeches from the balcony. You may pass her mausoleum in Recoleta Cemetery. The cultural importance of the tango emerges during a sultry dance performance over dinner. Porteños often spend weekends at country ranches much like the estancia where you can watch gauchos while savoring grilled asado and signature Argentine wines.

The Authentic Buenos Aires program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a pre-cruise or post-cruise offering on board Marina's Legendary Latin America Cruise departing December 18, 2023, 24- day voyage from Lima to Buenos Aires, and Bountiful Brazil Cruise departing March 5, 2024, 10-day voyage from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro.

CHILEAN WONDERS & WINE

3 Nights | Post-Cruise Santiago de Chile (San Antonio), Chile

Savor characteristic Chilean wines and drink in the country's wondrous natural beauty. The foothills on the outskirts of Santiago contribute to an inland terroir that produces enviable wines, as a tasting at Viña Santa Rita confirms. With the towering Andes as a backdrop, the sky-high ski resort Portillo offers spectacular views. The watershed Battle of Chacabuco was fought nearby, leading to Chile's independence. Colonial architecture clings to the steep hills of Valparaiso, a lovely seaport that earned a UNESCO World Heritage designation for its 19th-century urban landscape.

The Chilean Wonders & Wine program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a post-cruise offering on board Marina's Cape Horn Mariner Cruise departing January 21, 2024, 24-day voyage from Rio de Janeiro to Santiago de Chile.

LIMA MOSAIC

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise Lima (Callao), Peru

Delve into the history, heritage and traditions of Peru as you visit top Lima landmarks, discover the ruins of a pre-Columbian city and enjoy a demonstration by Peruvian Paso horses. The archaeological complex of Pachacámac, spanning more than 1,400 acres, happens to be one of Peru's unsung treasures, and you'll have the opportunity to stroll the site's adobe and stone palaces and temple pyramids. Explorations of Lima's atmospheric main square, lined with stately palaces and ornate churches, and Callao's colorful and creative epicenter round out this cultural mosaic.

The Lima Mosaic program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a pre-cruise or post-cruise offering on board Marina's Maya & Inca Origins Cruise departing December 3, 2023, 15-day voyage from Miami to Lima, and Legendary Latin America Cruise departing December 18, 2023, 24-day voyage from Lima to Buenos Aires.

NEW ZEALAND'S NATURAL WONDERS

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise Auckland, New Zealand

Life is noticeably different beyond Auckland's city limits. The pace is slower, the air exudes an aura of joy and nature isn't shy about flaunting her wonders. It won't take long to embrace the beauty, especially in the fertile farmlands, the ideal setting to savor a flight of wines at a boutique vineyard. It's easy to lose yourself in natural environments such as Muriwai Beach, where colonies of seabirds ride the offshore updrafts. And what a rare treat to cruise across a deep cavern lake eerily illuminated by thousands of glowworms.

The New Zealand's Natural Wonders program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a pre-cruise or post-cruise offering on board Regatta's Maori Heritage Cruise departing February 8, 2024, 16-day voyage Sydney to Auckland, and Dazzling Oceania Cruise departing February 24, 2024, 15-day voyage Auckland to Sydney.

CULTURAL SYDNEY

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise Sydney, Australia

Become immersed in Sydney's extraordinary Aboriginal culture for a glimpse into an ancient lifestyle that still flourishes today. Take the ferry to Goat Island and discover its significance to the Aboriginal people, who own it once again. Wander about the Royal Botanic Garden and the national park Ku-ring-gai Chase for an understanding of herbal medicines and how the indigenous people nurtured the land. Deepen your insight even further by browsing Aboriginal artwork and listening to elders tell spiritual Dreamtime stories.

The Cultural Sydney program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a pre-cruise or post-cruise offering on board Regatta's New Zealand Discovery Cruise departing January 25, 2024, 14-day voyage Sydney to Sydney; Maori Heritage Cruise departing February 8, 2024, 16-day voyage Sydney to Auckland; and Dazzling Oceania Cruise departing February 24, 2024, 15-day voyage Auckland to Sydney.

SINGAPORE HERITAGE HOLIDAY

4 Nights | Pre-Cruise Singapore, Singapore

Make this a holiday to remember while exploring Singapore's most alluring highlights. A ride on the famous Singapore Flyer complete with Champagne and canapés serves as a memorable prelude, followed by an evening visit to see the holiday light display at Gardens by the Bay, a vast, lush waterfront garden and nature park, which you'll also have the opportunity to tour by day. Relax on a sightseeing trip along the Singapore River, admire top landmarks, discover Chinatown and walk through several historical districts. Toast to the occasion with a Singapore Sling at Raffles Hotel, an icon of storied elegance dating to 1887.

The Singapore Heritage Holiday program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a pre-cruise offering on board Nautica's Tropics of Capricorn Cruise departing December 28, 2023, 24-day voyage Singapore to Papeete.

MAJESTIC EMIRATES

3 Nights | Pre-Cruise Dubai, UAE

See the United Arab Emirates through landmarks that best express its richly layered history and audacious vision for the future. The Emirates' cultural heritage is engagingly displayed within the waterfront Museum of Islamic Civilization in Sharjah, while the capital of Abu Dhabi showcases more modern attractions, including its Grand Mosque, which holds 40,000 worshipers. The Louvre Abu Dhabi reflects the country's deep devotion to the arts. Still, the desert dominates most aspects of life, which is why a Bedouin-style dinner amid the sand dunes seems so appropriate.

The Majestic Emirates program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a pre-cruise offering on board Riviera's Sheiks & Pharaohs Cruise departing May 14, 2024, 15-day voyage Dubai to Jerusalem.

JERUSALEM: A HOLY SANCTUARY

3 Nights | Post-Cruise Jerusalem (Haifa), Israel

The Holy Land becomes all the more meaningful upon viewing its most hallowed destinations. Jerusalem is especially moving, as it holds great symbolic significance for Jews, Christians and Muslims. Consequently, UNESCO deemed the Old City worthy of a World Heritage site designation. The fortress-like Church of Nativity in Bethlehem is another sacred Christian landmark, as it is believed to mark the birthplace of Jesus. The ruins in Caesarea attest to the former grandeur of the seaport that Herod the Great built to honor Emperor Augustus Caesar.

The Jerusalem: A Holy Sanctuary program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a post-cruise offering on board Riviera's Sheiks & Pharaohs Cruise departing May 14, 2024, 15-day voyage Dubai to Jerusalem.

DUBAI DISCOVERY

3 Nights | Pre-Cruise Dubai, UAE

Marvel at Dubai's iconic architecture as a prelude to experiencing the city like a local. Photo stops at Jumeirah Mosque and the instantly recognizable Burj Al Arab hotel serve to pique your interest in Dubai. Still, the ultimate view awaits you from the 124th floor of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Prepare to be awed. Browsing the souks offers a far more intimate exploration, as does cruising the lagoon in a traditional dhow. A day in Abu Dhabi presents the capital's charms, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Grand Mosque.

The Dubai Discovery program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a pre-cruise offering on board Nautica's Exotic Eastern Spices Cruise departing December 8, 2023, 20-day voyage Dubai to Singapore. It is also offered as part of the Free Land Program on Riviera's Middle East Meandering Cruise departing December 19, 2023, 10-day voyage Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

EXPLORE SINGAPORE

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise Singapore, Singapore

Prepare to be captivated by the wonders of Singapore, a city-state that rapidly transitioned from a British trading post into an ultra-modern destination. Its multicultural past comes to life in the traditional temples and synagogues on Waterloo Street and in Chinatown's bewitching maze of narrow roads. Cruising the Singapore River presents yet another perspective of the metropolis while sustainably powered Gardens by the Bay celebrates the bullish future. What better wrap-up than toasting the experience with a Singapore Sling in the legendary Raffles Hotel.

The Explore Singapore program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a pre-cruise or post-cruise offering on board Riviera's Sublime Southeast Asia Cruise departing January 8, 2024, 20-day voyage Mumbai to Singapore; Islands to Indochina Cruise departing January 28, 2024, 15-day voyage Singapore to Bangkok; Exalted East Asia Cruise departing April 13, 2024, 15-day voyage Tokyo to Singapore; and Asian & Arabian Jewels Cruise departing April 28, 2024, 16-day voyage Singapore to Dubai. It is additionally offered on Nautica's Exotic Eastern Spices Cruise departing December 8, 2023, 20-day voyage Dubai to Singapore.

INDIA'S CROWN JEWEL

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise Mumbai, India

Although watching a radiant sunrise and sunset at the Taj Mahal may well be the highlight of this exploration, it is by no means the only attraction that will leave an indelible impression. The time between these two spectacles can be spent at the UNESCO World Heritage site Agra Fort or at the tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah, a marble mausoleum known as the "Baby Taj" as it is considered to be the model for the Taj Mahal. Delhi also delights through architecture such as the triumphant arch India Gate.

The India's Crown Jewel program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a pre-cruise or post-cruise offering on board Riviera's Sumptuous Arabia Cruise departing December 29, 2023, 10-day voyage Abu Dhabi to Mumbai, and Sublime Southeast Asia Cruise departing January 8, 2024, 20-day voyage Mumbai to Singapore.

ESSENCE OF BANGKOK

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise Bangkok, Thailand

Come away with a genuine feel for Thailand's capital after becoming immersed in the captivating culture. Zip through the old city in a 3-wheeled tuk-tuk. Observe vibrant canal life by cruising the meandering Chao Phraya River and stroll the fragrant Pak Khlong Talat flower market. No stone is left unturned as you explore Buddhist temples, Bangkok's 200-year-old Chinatown and browse lavish longboats in the Royal Barge Museum. The Jim Thompson House reveals the life of the American that revitalized the Thai silk industry before mysteriously disappearing.

The Essence of Bangkok program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a pre-cruise or post-cruise offering on board Riviera's Islands to Indochina Cruise departing January 28, 2024, 15-day voyage Singapore to Bangkok, and Asian Gulfs & Deltas Cruise departing February 12, 2024, 14-day voyage Bangkok to Hong Kong.

THE JEWELS OF HONG KONG

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise Hong Kong, China

Hong Kong dazzles, especially when you see it from the most captivating vantage points. Ride the funicular to soaring Victoria Peak, a sampan boat past Chinese junks in Aberdeen Harbour and a cable car up to Ngong Ping village, home to the once-remote Buddhist monastery Po Lin. Every cherry-picked highlight reveals another fascinating facet of Hong Kong, a metropolis equally proud of its soaring skyscrapers and traditional neighborhoods. Exploring vibrant Stanley Market and watching craftsmen turn gemstones into finished jewelry add cultural nuance.

The Jewels of Hong Kong program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a pre-cruise or post-cruise offering on board Riviera's Asian Gulfs & Deltas departing February 12, 2024, 14-day voyage Bangkok to Hong Kong, and Golden Dynasties departing February 26, 2024, 12-day voyage Hong Kong to Seoul.

MARVELS OF DUBAI & SHARJAH

3 Nights | Post-Cruise Dubai, UAE

Wildly different experiences await you each day. Dubai leads off by flaunting cutting-edge architecture ranging from the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel to towering Burj Khalifa, once the world's tallest building. A day in Sharjah celebrates tradition and history, as is evident while browsing its Museum of Islamic Civilization and Souk Al Arsa, the oldest marketplace in the United Arab Emirates. Yet another day is devoted to desert exploration, as you race through the dunes in a brawny four-wheel-drive vehicle before settling in for an authentic Bedouin-style dinner.

The Marvels of Dubai & Sharjah program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a post-cruise offering on board Riviera's Asian & Arabian Jewels Cruise departing April 28, 2024, 16-day voyage from Singapore to Dubai.

AN EDO EXPERIENCE OF TOKYO

3 Nights | Post-Cruise Tokyo, Japan

From your base in Tokyo, you will visit some of the most impressive sights of Japan, including various ancient temples as well as some of its modern and natural wonders. Discover Tokyo's fascinating Shogun history and Japan's rich tradition of art at superb museums, stroll through beautiful Edo-period gardens and feel like a local as you visit Tsukiji Outer Market. During your leisure time, explore the colorful market street Ameyoko and take in the high-energy atmosphere of Ginza, Tokyo's upscale shopping and entertainment district.

The Edo Experience of Tokyo program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a post-cruise offering on board Riviera's Land of The Rising Sun Cruise departing March 20, 2024, and April 1, 2024, 12-day voyage from Tokyo to Tokyo.

CAPE WINELANDS & WILDLIFE

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise Cape Town, South Africa

Enjoy inspired wine tastings in the epicenter of the esteemed Cape Winelands, paired with opportunities to view animals synonymous with Africa. Dutch-influenced towns and country estates dot the fertile wine region, ensuring an experience that is as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. Not far away lies Aquila, a private game reserve where you may spot the Big Five – lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos and Cape buffalo. Look for other species at the Cape of Good Hope nature reserve and penguins at Boulders Beach.

The Cape Winelands & Wildlife program is available as part of Oceania Cruises' Free Land Tour Program as a pre-cruise or post-cruise offering on board Nautica's South Africa Spotlight Cruise departing May 9, 2024, 12-day voyage from Cape Town to Cape Town.

