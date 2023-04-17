M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $4.01 in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $2.62 in the year-earlier quarter and $4.29 in the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $702 million in the recent quarter, $362 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $765 million in the final 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.40% and 11.74%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023, compared with .97% and 8.55%, respectively, in the corresponding 2022 period and 1.53% and 12.59%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the April 1, 2022 acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") totaled $17 million ($13 million after-tax effect, or $.10 of diluted earnings per common share) in 2022's first quarter and $45 million ($33 million after-tax effect, or $.20 of diluted earnings per common share) in the fourth quarter of 2022. M&T incurred no merger-related expenses in the first quarter of 2023.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "The strength of M&T's diversified community banking model and prudent management have positioned M&T to continue to deliver for our customers. First quarter net income nearly doubled from the year-earlier quarter. These results reflect loan growth, steady credit quality, a strong liquidity position and, as in past years, seasonally higher salaries and employee benefits expense. M&T's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.15% at March 31, 2023 compared with 10.44% at last year's end."

Earnings Highlights























































Change 1Q23 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

1Q23



1Q22



4Q22



1Q22



4Q22

































Net income

$ 702



$ 362



$ 765





94 %



-8 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 676



$ 340



$ 739





99 %



-9 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.01



$ 2.62



$ 4.29





53 %



-7 % Annualized return on average assets



1.40 %



.97 %



1.53 %











Annualized return on average common equity



11.74 %



8.55 %



12.59 %













Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Merger-related expenses associated with the People's United acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance, travel costs and, in the second quarter of 2022, an initial provision for credit losses of $242 million on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United. Given the requirement under GAAP to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that initial provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results. The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the first quarter of 2023.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $4.09 in the first quarter of 2023, $2.73 in the year-earlier quarter and $4.57 in last year's fourth quarter. Net operating income was $715 million in 2023's initial quarter, compared with $376 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $812 million in the final quarter of 2022. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.49% and 19.00%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 1.04% and 12.44%, respectively, in the corresponding 2022 quarter and 1.70% and 21.29%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $1.832 billion in the recent quarter, up 102% from $907 million earned in the first quarter of 2022. That improvement reflected a $45.4 billion or 33% increase in average earning assets, largely attributable to the acquisition of People's United, and a 139 basis point widening of the net interest margin to 4.04% from 2.65% resulting from a rising interest rate environment. In the fourth quarter of 2022, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.841 billion, the net interest margin was 4.06% and average earning assets were $179.9 billion. The modestly lower taxable-equivalent net interest income in the recent quarter as compared with 2022's fourth quarter is reflective of two fewer days in the first quarter of 2023 while the impact of the slightly lower net interest margin was offset by a $4.16 billion increase in average earning assets.

































Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income























































Change 1Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q23



1Q22



4Q22



1Q22



4Q22

































Average earning assets

$ 184,069



$ 138,624



$ 179,914





33 %



2 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 1,832



$ 907



$ 1,841





102 %



—

Net interest margin



4.04 %



2.65 %



4.06 %













Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $120 million in the first quarter of 2023, up from $10 million in the year-earlier quarter and $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The higher levels of provision in the two most recent quarters as compared with 2022's first quarter reflect the impact of weaker forecasted economic conditions on several loan categories and higher outstanding loan balances on which to estimate credit losses. Charge-offs of loans, net of recoveries of previously charged-off loans, were $70 million in the first quarter of 2023, $7 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $40 million in 2022's fourth quarter. Net charge-offs expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding were .22% and .03% in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and .12% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Nonaccrual loans were $2.56 billion or 1.92% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2023 compared with $2.44 billion or 1.85% at December 31, 2022 and $2.13 billion or 2.32% at March 31, 2022. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the two most recent quarters as compared with March 31, 2022 reflects loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United that totaled $605 million and $572 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $44 million at March 31, 2023, $24 million at March 31, 2022 and $41 million at December 31, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses . For purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions. As a result of those procedures and reflecting the impact of loan growth, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.98 billion or 1.49% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2023 compared with $1.47 billion or 1.60% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2022 and $1.93 billion or 1.46% at December 31, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans.

Asset Quality Metrics























Change 1Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q23



1Q22



4Q22



1Q22



4Q22

































At end of quarter





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,557



$ 2,134



$ 2,439





20 %



5 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 44



$ 24



$ 41





89 %



8 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,601



$ 2,158



$ 2,480





21 %



5 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 407



$ 777



$ 491





-48 %



-17 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.92 %



2.32 %



1.85 %











































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,975



$ 1,472



$ 1,925





34 %



3 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.49 %



1.60 %



1.46 %











































For the period





























Provision for credit losses

$ 120



$ 10



$ 90





—





33 % Net charge-offs

$ 70



$ 7



$ 40





—





74 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.22 %



.03 %



.12 %

















(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income totaled $587 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $541 million in the year-earlier quarter. The increase reflects the impact from People's United (predominantly service charges on deposit accounts, credit-related fees and trust income), offset, in part, by a decline in mortgage banking revenues resulting from lower gains on sales of residential mortgage loans originated for sale and a decrease in residential mortgage servicing income, lower insurance revenues reflecting the sale of M&T Insurance Agency ("MTIA") in last year's fourth quarter and a reduced distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") as compared with the year-earlier quarter. Noninterest income was $682 million in 2022's fourth quarter. The comparative decrease in the recent quarter was driven by the $136 million gain recorded on the sale of MTIA in the fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by a $20 million distribution from BLG received in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income























































Change 1Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q23



1Q22



4Q22



1Q22



4Q22

































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 85



$ 109



$ 82





-22 %



4 % Service charges on deposit accounts



113





102





106





12 %



7 % Trust income



194





169





195





15 %



-1 % Brokerage services income



24





20





22





19 %



7 % Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains



12





5





14





117 %



-17 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



—





(1)





(4)





—





—

Other revenues from operations



159





137





267





17 %



-40 % Total

$ 587



$ 541



$ 682





9 %



-14 %

Trust income associated with M&T's Collective Investment Trust business that is expected to be sold in the current quarter totaled approximately $45 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $42 million in each of the first and fourth quarters of 2022. After considering expenses, the results of operations of that business were not material to M&T's net income in each of those periods. In addition to expenses associated with those operations, professional services expense associated with the pending sale was $5 million in the recent quarter.

Noninterest expense totaled $1.359 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $960 million in the similar quarter of 2022 and $1.408 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.342 billion in the recent quarter, $941 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.346 billion in 2022's fourth quarter. The higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter reflects the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition, higher salaries and employee benefits expense, including incentive compensation, a rise in outside data processing and software costs, advertising and marketing expenses, FDIC assessments and professional services. The decline of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 reflects a $135 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation recorded in the 2022 quarter, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits expense, including approximately $99 million of seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expense. Those seasonal expenses totaled $74 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Expense























































Change 1Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q23



1Q22



4Q22



1Q22



4Q22

































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 808



$ 578



$ 697





40 %



16 % Equipment and net occupancy



127





86





137





48 %



-7 % Outside data processing and software



106





80





108





33 %



-2 % FDIC assessments



30





16





24





91 %



24 % Advertising and marketing



31





16





32





94 %



-5 % Printing, postage and supplies



14





10





15





40 %



-6 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



17





1





18





—





-2 % Other costs of operations



226





173





377





30 %



-40 % Total

$ 1,359



$ 960



$ 1,408





42 %



-3 %

































The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 55.5% in the first quarter of 2023, 64.9% in the year-earlier quarter and 53.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $203.0 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $149.9 billion and $200.7 billion at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $132.9 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $91.8 billion at March 31, 2022 and $131.6 billion at December 31, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end and December 31, 2022 as compared with March 31, 2022 is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits were $159.1 billion at the recent quarter-end and $163.5 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $126.3 billion at March 31, 2022. The three percent decline in total deposits since December 31, 2022 includes the impact of seasonal decreases and customer use of off-balance sheet investment products.

Total shareholders' equity was $25.4 billion or 12.50% of total assets at March 31, 2023, $17.9 billion or 11.93% at March 31, 2022 and $25.3 billion or 12.61% at December 31, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.4 billion, or $140.88 per share, at March 31, 2023, compared with $16.1 billion, or $124.93 per share, a year earlier and $23.3 billion, or $137.68 per share, at December 31, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $88.81 at March 31, 2023, $89.33 at March 31, 2022 and $86.59 at December 31, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.15% at March 31, 2023, compared with 10.44% three months earlier.

M&T repurchased 3,838,157 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $154.76 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $600 million, compared with 3,664,887 shares at an average cost per share of $163.72 and total cost of $600 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. No share repurchases occurred in the first quarter of 2022.

Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ123. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Monday April 24, 2023 by calling (800) 753-6121, or (402) 220-2676 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, including economic conditions, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control. Statements regarding M&T's expectations, including statements regarding expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook, are also forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Examples of future factors include: the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); economic conditions including inflation and market volatility; international conflicts, domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values of loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the results and costs of integration efforts; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T and its subsidiaries operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or its subsidiaries; and other factors related to the acquisition that may affect future results of M&T.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Klock







(716) 842-5138













MEDIA CONTACT:

Maya Dillon







(646) 735-1958





Financial Highlights



Three months ended











March 31









Amounts in thousands, except per share 2023



2022



Change



Performance

















Net income $ 701,624





362,174





94 %

Net income available to common shareholders

675,511





339,590





99 %

Per common share:

















Basic earnings $ 4.03





2.63





53 %

Diluted earnings

4.01





2.62





53 %

Cash dividends $ 1.30





1.20





8 %

Common shares outstanding:

















Average - diluted (1)

168,410





129,416





30 %

Period end (2)

165,865





129,080





28 %

Return on (annualized):

















Average total assets

1.40 %



.97 %







Average common shareholders' equity

11.74 %



8.55 %







Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,831,726





907,408





102 %

Yield on average earning assets

5.16 %



2.72 %







Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

1.86 %



.13 %







Net interest spread

3.30 %



2.59 %







Contribution of interest-free funds

.74 %



.06 %







Net interest margin

4.04 %



2.65 %







Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.22 %



.03 %







Net operating results (3)

















Net operating income $ 714,935





375,999





90 %

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.09





2.73





50 %

Return on (annualized):

















Average tangible assets

1.49 %



1.04 %







Average tangible common equity

19.00 %



12.44 %







Efficiency ratio

55.5 %



64.9 %





























At March 31





Loan quality 2023



2022



Change



Nonaccrual loans $ 2,556,799





2,134,231





20 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

44,567





23,524





89 %

Total nonperforming assets $ 2,601,366





2,157,755





21 %

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 407,457





776,751





-48 %

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

















Nonaccrual loans $ 42,102





46,151





-9 %

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

306,049





689,831





-56 %

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.92 %



2.32 %







Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.49 %



1.60 %













(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share 2023



2022



2022



2022



2022

Performance



























Net income $ 701,624





765,371





646,596





217,522





362,174

Net income available to common shareholders

675,511





739,126





620,554





192,236





339,590

Per common share:



























Basic earnings $ 4.03





4.32





3.55





1.08





2.63

Diluted earnings

4.01





4.29





3.53





1.08





2.62

Cash dividends $ 1.30





1.20





1.20





1.20





1.20

Common shares outstanding:



























Average - diluted (1)

168,410





172,149





175,682





178,277





129,416

Period end (2)

165,865





169,285





172,900





175,969





129,080

Return on (annualized):



























Average total assets

1.40 %



1.53 %



1.28 %



.42 %



.97 % Average common shareholders' equity

11.74 %



12.59 %



10.43 %



3.21 %



8.55 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,831,726





1,840,759





1,690,518





1,422,443





907,408

Yield on average earning assets

5.16 %



4.60 %



3.90 %



3.12 %



2.72 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

1.86 %



.98 %



.41 %



.20 %



.13 % Net interest spread

3.30 %



3.62 %



3.49 %



2.92 %



2.59 % Contribution of interest-free funds

.74 %



.44 %



.19 %



.09 %



.06 % Net interest margin

4.04 %



4.06 %



3.68 %



3.01 %



2.65 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.22 %



.12 %



.20 %



.16 %



.03 % Net operating results (3)



























Net operating income $ 714,935





812,359





700,030





577,622





375,999

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.09





4.57





3.83





3.10





2.73

Return on (annualized):



























Average tangible assets

1.49 %



1.70 %



1.44 %



1.16 %



1.04 % Average tangible common equity

19.00 %



21.29 %



17.89 %



14.41 %



12.44 % Efficiency ratio

55.5 %



53.3 %



53.6 %



58.3 %



64.9 %































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Loan quality 2023



2022



2022



2022



2022

Nonaccrual loans $ 2,556,799





2,438,435





2,429,326





2,633,005





2,134,231

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

44,567





41,375





37,031





28,692





23,524

Total nonperforming assets $ 2,601,366





2,479,810





2,466,357





2,661,697





2,157,755

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 407,457





491,018





476,503





523,662





776,751

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



























Nonaccrual loans $ 42,102





43,536





44,797





46,937





46,151

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

306,049





363,409





423,371





467,834





689,831

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.92 %



1.85 %



1.89 %



2.05 %



2.32 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.49 %



1.46 %



1.46 %



1.42 %



1.60 %





(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended













March 31









Dollars in thousands

2023



2022



Change



Interest income

$ 2,326,985





928,256





151 %

Interest expense



508,721





24,082





—



Net interest income



1,818,264





904,174





101



Provision for credit losses



120,000





10,000





—



Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,698,264





894,174





90



Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues



84,985





109,148





-22



Service charges on deposit accounts



113,546





101,507





12



Trust income



193,802





169,213





15



Brokerage services income



24,041





20,190





19



Trading account and non-hedging

derivative gains



11,675





5,369





117



Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(416)





(743)





—



Other revenues from operations



159,500





136,203





17



Total other income



587,133





540,887





9



Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits



807,942





577,520





40



Equipment and net occupancy



126,904





85,812





48



Outside data processing and software



105,780





79,719





33



FDIC assessments



29,758





15,576





91



Advertising and marketing



31,063





16,024





94



Printing, postage and supplies



14,183





10,150





40



Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



17,208





1,256





—



Other costs of operations



226,392





173,684





30



Total other expense



1,359,230





959,741





42



Income before income taxes



926,167





475,320





95



Applicable income taxes



224,543





113,146





98



Net income

$ 701,624





362,174





94 %



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2023



2022



2022



2022



2022

Interest income

$ 2,326,985





2,072,209





1,781,513





1,465,142





928,256

Interest expense



508,721





244,835





102,822





53,425





24,082

Net interest income



1,818,264





1,827,374





1,678,691





1,411,717





904,174

Provision for credit losses



120,000





90,000





115,000





302,000





10,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,698,264





1,737,374





1,563,691





1,109,717





894,174

Other income





























Mortgage banking revenues



84,985





81,521





83,041





82,926





109,148

Service charges on deposit accounts



113,546





105,714





115,213





124,170





101,507

Trust income



193,802





194,843





186,577





190,084





169,213

Brokerage services income



24,041





22,463





21,086





24,138





20,190

Trading account and non-hedging

derivative gains



11,675





14,043





5,081





2,293





5,369

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(416)





(3,773)





(1,108)





(62)





(743)

Other revenues from operations



159,500





266,726





153,189





147,551





136,203

Total other income



587,133





681,537





563,079





571,100





540,887

Other expense





























Salaries and employee benefits



807,942





697,276





736,354





776,201





577,520

Equipment and net occupancy



126,904





136,732





127,117





124,655





85,812

Outside data processing and software



105,780





107,886





95,068





93,820





79,719

FDIC assessments



29,758





24,008





28,105





22,585





15,576

Advertising and marketing



31,063





32,691





21,398





20,635





16,024

Printing, postage and supplies



14,183





15,082





14,768





15,570





10,150

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



17,208





17,600





18,384





18,384





1,256

Other costs of operations



226,392





377,013





238,059





331,304





173,684

Total other expense



1,359,230





1,408,288





1,279,253





1,403,154





959,741

Income before income taxes



926,167





1,010,623





847,517





277,663





475,320

Applicable income taxes



224,543





245,252





200,921





60,141





113,146

Net income

$ 701,624





765,371





646,596





217,522





362,174



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





March 31









Dollars in thousands

2023



2022



Change



ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$ 1,817,740





1,411,460





29

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



22,306,425





36,025,382





-38



Trading account



165,216





46,854





253



Investment securities



28,443,209





9,356,832





204



Loans and leases:



















Commercial, financial, etc.



43,758,361





23,496,017





86



Real estate - commercial



45,072,541





34,553,558





30



Real estate - consumer



23,789,945





15,595,879





53



Consumer



20,316,845





18,162,938





12



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



132,937,692





91,808,392





45



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,975,110





1,472,359





34



Net loans and leases



130,962,582





90,336,033





45



Goodwill



8,490,089





4,593,112





85



Core deposit and other intangible assets



192,166





2,742





—



Other assets



10,578,980





8,091,137





31



Total assets

$ 202,956,407





149,863,552





35

%





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 59,955,033





58,520,366





2

% Interest-bearing deposits



99,120,207





67,798,347





46



Total deposits



159,075,240





126,318,713





26



Short-term borrowings



6,995,302





50,307





—



Accrued interest and other liabilities



4,045,804





2,174,925





86



Long-term borrowings



7,462,890





3,443,587





117



Total liabilities



177,579,236





131,987,532





35



Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred



2,010,600





1,750,000





15



Common



23,366,571





16,126,020





45



Total shareholders' equity



25,377,171





17,876,020





42



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 202,956,407





149,863,552





35

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend







March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands 2023



2022



2022



2022



2022

ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks $ 1,817,740





1,517,244





2,255,810





1,688,274





1,411,460

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

22,306,425





24,958,719





25,391,528





33,437,454





36,025,382

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell

securities

—





3,000





—





250,250





—

Trading account

165,216





117,847





129,672





133,855





46,854

Investment securities

28,443,209





25,210,871





24,603,765





22,801,717





9,356,832

Loans and leases:



























Commercial, financial, etc.

43,758,361





41,850,566





38,807,949





39,108,676





23,496,017

Real estate - commercial

45,072,541





45,364,571





46,138,665





46,795,139





34,553,558

Real estate - consumer

23,789,945





23,755,947





23,074,280





22,767,107





15,595,879

Consumer

20,316,845





20,593,079





20,204,693





19,815,198





18,162,938

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

132,937,692





131,564,163





128,225,587





128,486,120





91,808,392

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,975,110





1,925,331





1,875,591





1,823,790





1,472,359

Net loans and leases

130,962,582





129,638,832





126,349,996





126,662,330





90,336,033

Goodwill

8,490,089





8,490,089





8,501,357





8,501,357





4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

192,166





209,374





226,974





245,358





2,742

Other assets

10,578,980





10,583,865





10,496,377





10,312,294





8,091,137

Total assets $ 202,956,407





200,729,841





197,955,479





204,032,889





149,863,552































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 59,955,033





65,501,860





73,023,271





72,375,515





58,520,366

Interest-bearing deposits

99,120,207





98,013,008





90,822,117





97,982,881





67,798,347

Total deposits

159,075,240





163,514,868





163,845,388





170,358,396





126,318,713

Short-term borrowings

6,995,302





3,554,951





917,806





1,119,321





50,307

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,045,804





4,377,495





4,476,456





3,743,278





2,174,925

Long-term borrowings

7,462,890





3,964,537





3,459,336





3,017,363





3,443,587

Total liabilities

177,579,236





175,411,851





172,698,986





178,238,358





131,987,532

Shareholders' equity:



























Preferred

2,010,600





2,010,600





2,010,600





2,010,600





1,750,000

Common

23,366,571





23,307,390





23,245,893





23,783,931





16,126,020

Total shareholders' equity

25,377,171





25,317,990





25,256,493





25,794,531





17,876,020

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 202,956,407





200,729,841





197,955,479





204,032,889





149,863,552



Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended



Change in balance







March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31, 2023 from



Dollars in millions

2023



2022



2022



March 31,



December 31,







Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2022



2022



ASSETS

















































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 24,312





4.64

%

38,693





.19

%

25,089





3.75

%

-37

%

-3

% Federal funds sold and agreements to resell

securities



—





4.89





—





.71





—





4.32





—





-41



Trading account



123





2.32





48





1.61





122





2.13





155





—



Investment securities



27,622





3.00





7,724





2.06





25,297





2.77





258





9



Loans and leases, net of unearned discount

















































Commercial, financial, etc.



42,428





6.46





23,305





3.61





40,038





5.76





82





6



Real estate - commercial



45,327





5.82





34,957





3.86





45,690





5.06





30





-1



Real estate - consumer



23,770





3.96





15,870





3.55





23,334





3.92





50





2



Consumer



20,487





5.67





18,027





4.23





20,344





5.28





14





1



Total loans and leases, net



132,012





5.70





92,159





3.85





129,406





5.12





43





2



Total earning assets



184,069





5.16





138,624





2.72





179,914





4.60





33





2



Goodwill



8,490











4,593











8,494











85





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



201











3











218











—





-8



Other assets



9,839











8,428











9,966











17





-1



Total assets

$ 202,599











151,648











198,592











34

%

2

%



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















































Interest-bearing deposits

















































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 88,053





1.28





67,267





.04





87,068





.76





31

%

1

% Time deposits



11,630





3.11





2,647





.21





6,182





1.29





339





88



Total interest-bearing deposits



99,683





1.49





69,914





.05





93,250





.80





43





7



Short-term borrowings



4,994





4.69





56





.01





1,632





3.24





—





206



Long-term borrowings



6,511





5.27





3,442





1.88





3,753





4.65





89





73



Total interest-bearing liabilities



111,188





1.86





73,412





.13





98,635





.98





51





13



Noninterest-bearing deposits



61,854











58,141











70,218











6





-12



Other liabilities



4,180











2,201











4,393











90





-5



Total liabilities



177,222











133,754











173,246











32





2



Shareholders' equity



25,377











17,894











25,346











42





—



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 202,599











151,648











198,592











34

%

2

%



















































Net interest spread









3.30











2.59











3.62















Contribution of interest-free funds









.74











.06











.44















Net interest margin









4.04

%







2.65

%







4.06

%













Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2023



2022



2022



2022



2022

Income statement data





























In thousands, except per share





























Net income





























Net income

$ 701,624





765,371





646,596





217,522





362,174

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



13,311





13,559





14,141





14,138





933

Merger-related expenses (1)



—





33,429





39,293





345,962





12,892

Net operating income

$ 714,935





812,359





700,030





577,622





375,999

































Earnings per common share





























Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.01





4.29





3.53





1.08





2.62

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.08





.08





.08





.08





.01

Merger-related expenses (1)



—





.20





.22





1.94





.10

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 4.09





4.57





3.83





3.10





2.73

































Other expense





























Other expense

$ 1,359,230





1,408,288





1,279,253





1,403,154





959,741

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(17,208)





(17,600)





(18,384)





(18,384)





(1,256)

Merger-related expenses



—





(45,113)





(53,027)





(222,809)





(17,372)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,342,022





1,345,575





1,207,842





1,161,961





941,113

Merger-related expenses





























Salaries and employee benefits

$ —





3,670





13,094





85,299





87

Equipment and net occupancy



—





2,294





2,106





502





1,807

Outside data processing and software



—





2,193





2,277





716





252

Advertising and marketing



—





5,258





2,177





1,199





628

Printing, postage and supplies



—





2,953





651





2,460





722

Other costs of operations



—





28,745





32,722





132,633





13,876

Other expense



—





45,113





53,027





222,809





17,372

Provision for credit losses



—





—





—





242,000





—

Total

$ —





45,113





53,027





464,809





17,372

Efficiency ratio





























Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,342,022





1,345,575





1,207,842





1,161,961





941,113

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,831,726





1,840,759





1,690,518





1,422,443





907,408

Other income



587,133





681,537





563,079





571,100





540,887

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(416)





(3,773)





(1,108)





(62)





(743)

Denominator

$ 2,419,275





2,526,069





2,254,705





1,993,605





1,449,038

Efficiency ratio



55.5 %



53.3 %



53.6 %



58.3 %



64.9 % Balance sheet data





























In millions





























Average assets





























Average assets

$ 202,599





198,592





201,131





208,865





151,648

Goodwill



(8,490)





(8,494)





(8,501)





(8,501)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(201)





(218)





(236)





(254)





(3)

Deferred taxes



49





54





56





60





1

Average tangible assets

$ 193,957





189,934





192,450





200,170





147,053

Average common equity





























Average total equity

$ 25,377





25,346





25,665





26,090





17,894

Preferred stock



(2,011)





(2,011)





(2,011)





(2,011)





(1,750)

Average common equity



23,366





23,335





23,654





24,079





16,144

Goodwill



(8,490)





(8,494)





(8,501)





(8,501)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(201)





(218)





(236)





(254)





(3)

Deferred taxes



49





54





56





60





1

Average tangible common equity

$ 14,724





14,677





14,973





15,384





11,549

At end of quarter





























Total assets





























Total assets

$ 202,956





200,730





197,955





204,033





149,864

Goodwill



(8,490)





(8,490)





(8,501)





(8,501)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(192)





(209)





(227)





(245)





(3)

Deferred taxes



47





51





54





57





1

Total tangible assets

$ 194,321





192,082





189,281





195,344





145,269

Total common equity





























Total equity

$ 25,377





25,318





25,256





25,795





17,876

Preferred stock



(2,011)





(2,011)





(2,011)





(2,011)





(1,750)

Common equity



23,366





23,307





23,245





23,784





16,126

Goodwill



(8,490)





(8,490)





(8,501)





(8,501)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(192)





(209)





(227)





(245)





(3)

Deferred taxes



47





51





54





57





1

Total tangible common equity

$ 14,731





14,659





14,571





15,095





11,531







(1) After any related tax effect.

M&T Bank Corporation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation