Kemin AquaScience™ Launches Pathorol™ for Farmed Shrimp Health in Multiple Asian Countries

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has launched Pathorol™, a shrimp supplementation product that improves the health of the hepatopancreas, an organ in the crustacean's digestive tract, for customers in India, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore.

For shrimp to thrive in a farm-pond setting, maintaining healthy digestive systems is a key component in supporting good shrimp husbandry. Multiple agents contribute to slow or stunted growth in shrimp. Supporting a healthy digestive system is part of a multi-faceted set of tools producers can use to support healthy growth rates in shrimp. By protecting the hepatopancreas and its role in the secretion of digestive enzymes, absorption and storage of nutrients, producers can encourage healthy growth and yield outcomes in their shrimp ponds.

Pathorol, a patent-pending product, was developed to support a healthy hepatopancreas and digestive system for shrimp and aid in maintaining healthy shrimp throughout their growth cycle. Pathorol is a unique blend of phytogenic compounds that has been shown to enhance performance and productivity for pond-raised shrimp. By adding Pathorol to shrimp feed, producers can improve feed digestibility and growth performance and reduce size variability.

"Growth performance and productivity are essential for successful shrimp farming," said Leo Xie-Lei, President, Kemin AquaScience™. "To assist growers in overcoming challenges associated with maintaining healthy digestive systems throughout the growth cycle for farm-pond shrimp, we have launched Pathorol, an exceptional tool to aid in growth performance and reduce size variability for farm-pond shrimp. We believe the addition of Pathorol to shrimp diets will help producers achieve favorable performance parameters with their shrimp. We are thrilled to add this critical product to our portfolio, further showcasing our business unit's commitment to serving the global aquaculture industry,"

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

