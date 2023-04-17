CORCORAN REVERIE ENLISTS FORMER NCAA BASKETBALL COACH RAY GIACOLETTI AS NEWEST LUXURY REAL ESTATE AGENT

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Reverie , a high-end real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, proudly announces its newest agent, Ray Giacoletti. After 34 years as an NCAA College Basketball coach,14 years as a Head Coach at four different Universities, and a part of 10 NCAA tournaments as a Head or Assistant Coach, Giacoletti has a new playbook as he joins Corcoran Reverie as a luxury real estate professional.

"Corcoran Reverie is always looking for forward-facing professionals who believe in the business and embody an enterprising spirit and a winning attitude. Ray Giacoletti fit the bill effortlessly, and we could not be more excited to have him join our team." says owner Jacob Watkins.

After relocating to Florida three years ago along Florida's scenic Hwy 30A, Giacoletti grew a love for his new-found home, but quickly realized he wanted to do more with his retiree freedom. As a multi-talented professional, Giacoletti decided to explore the real estate industry, leading him to acquire his Florida real estate license. When choosing a brokerage to represent, the choice was obvious to former NCAA basketball coach.

"The people were honest and straightforward." says Ray Giacoletti. "Corcoran Reverie has the team and tools to support my clients and assist me as I step into this space. I feel that the reputation and skills of the company will complement my sports background, furthering my efforts to provide white-glove service and help others in the industry realize their dreams of investing or living at the beach."

The feeling was mutual for Corcoran Reverie and its brokerage leadership. "There was an instant connection between me and Ray - we both thrive in high-intensity environments and have a natural drive for excellence." says Owner & Broker Hilary Farnum-Fasth. "For us, it was a very easily identifiable trait - we knew immediately he would be a great addition to Corcoran Reverie, and we look forward to watching his successes."

Corcoran Reverie works to empower its employees to do great things. The corporate culture is defined by candor, fairness, and mentorship. The brokerage respects the importance of a work-life balance and is committed to rewarding entrepreneurial spirit and a work ethic. Now, as a luxury real estate agent with Corcoran Reverie, Giacoletti is confident he has not only found something to motivate him, but he looks forward to helping others in the sports world find a spot for retirement, a 2nd home, or an investment property.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC – a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City – is a locally owned high-end brokerage specializing in the luxury home market in the greater Nashville area and across Northwest Florida from Destin to Panama City and the coastal communities along 30A. With a 220+ agent team led by broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Jacob Watkins and offices in 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville, Corcoran Reverie was ranked #1 office ranking in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume of over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate, and $1.12 billion in 2021. Throughout the entire network, Corcoran is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 agents in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. For more information on Corcoran Reverie, visit corcoranreverie.com.

