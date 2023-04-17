Ashore Resort & Beach Club to Open in Ocean City, Maryland Following Transformative Renovation

Setting a new standard for the area, the beachfront resort destination boasts reimagined rooms, restaurants and programming coming summer 2023

OCEAN CITY, Md., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certares and its partners today announced the opening of Ashore Resort & Beach Club ("Ashore"), a newly reimagined upscale resort destination set on prime beachfront location in Ocean City, Maryland. Following a property-wide renovation to be completed this spring, Ashore defines a new standard of destination travel on the Maryland coast, offering the area's most exceptional beachfront resort. Ashore features panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and the tranquil Assawoman Bay, oceanside food & beverage service and amenities, a new 3,000 square feet deck overlooking the waves of the Atlantic, exciting new restaurant concepts and lively beachfront entertainment.

The Shore Deck, serving small bites and beverages, features 3,000 square feet of deck and event space (PRNewswire)

Previously known as the Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort, the property was purchased in 2022 by a joint venture between an affiliate of Certares Real Estate Management LLC and affiliates of Monomoy Property Ventures LLC (MPV) and Highlands Investments LLC.

The resort comprises 250 fully renovated guest rooms and suites, including 15 multi-room suites, catering to individuals, families and groups of all sizes. New guest rooms are designed with modern décor in calming earth tones and feature plush bedding, sophisticated lighting fixtures, 55-inch flatscreen televisions, spacious modern bathrooms and private balconies overlooking the beach. Bathrooms feature oversized mirrors with dimmable backlighting, white quartz countertops and a custom line of bespoke beauty products, provided in eco-friendly packaging. In-room amenities include luxurious oversized robes, high-speed Wi-Fi, coffee makers and mini fridges.

Five brand new food and beverage concepts offer guests and visitors multiple options from day to night, including:

Destination restaurant, Tide Room , serving elevated but approachable American fare and fresh seafood made famous on the Eastern Shore, three meals per day

Beachside bar , Wahoo Beach Bar , featuring live music, light food and a signature cocktail menu – right on the sand

Newly repositioned 3,000 square feet deck and event space, The Shore Deck, overlooking the Dunes of Ocean City and Atlantic Ocean beyond, serving small bites and beverages

Indoor tavern, The Taproom, serving local brews and cocktails accompanied by sports entertainment

Signature café, Ashore Things, serving morning coffee and light grab-n-go bites and sundries

Custom beach umbrellas and lounge chairs line the resort's beachfront and outdoor pool, while Adirondack chairs with cozy blankets surround firepits, taking guests from sun-soaked afternoons to sunset cocktails. Guests are encouraged to order food and cocktails directly from their chairs or cabanas, on the resort's fully-serviced beach, a unique feature for Ocean City. Guests can also enjoy Ashore's fitness center, book a surfing lesson, fishing adventure, or hit the links at one of the 16 award-winning golf courses within 10 miles of the property.

"We were thrilled to acquire this beachfront property and identify new and exciting ways to capture its untapped potential," said Nolan Hecht, Senior Managing Director of Certares. "With the help of a best-in-class design firm and fantastic operator, we are looking forward to delivering a new and improved vacation experience to couples, families and friends staying at the resort as well as offering revamped dining options to the broader Ocean City community."

"We immediately recognized the resort's enormous potential because of its irreplaceable beachfront location with sprawling oceanfront views and oversized guestrooms," added Kevin Vaughan and Jordan Kary, Principals of MPV and Highlands, respectively. "Our goal for this property has always been to provide a true resort experience to Ocean City, a destination market known for its energy and community, and we look forward to delivering on that potential with this property-wide transformation."

Ownership has partnered with HEI Hotels and Resorts, an industry leading hotel and resort operator, on the programming and management of the property. "Every detail of this transformation has been designed to elevate the experience for travelers to Ocean City. We look forward to delivering exceptional service, sought after dining experiences, and an unparalleled beach club experience to our guests and acting as excellent citizens in the broader Ocean City community," said Brian Lodermeier, Regional Vice President, Operations, of HEI Hotels & Resorts.

Designer Kraig Kalashian, Principial of the award-winning hospitality & design studio KKAD, reimagined Ashore as a departure from anything currently being offered in the market, taking cues from the simplistic beauty of the natural world and blending the calming tones of the sand and the sea with elevated textures. As the only full resort experience in Ocean City, Ashore promises effortless luxury and total guest restoration. Bespoke elements such as cane-front furniture, rich earth tones and warm wood complement floor to ceiling windows, and Juliette balconies allow for ample natural light.

In addition to its stunning accommodations and dining options, Ashore offers 14 meeting rooms with 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor flexible function spaces, a Ballroom with 7,500 square feet that can accommodate up to 1,000 people and a Beachside Pavilion perfect for wedding receptions, private beach parties and team building activities.

Ashore transforms into a picturesque wedding venue for those looking to celebrate their special day near breathtaking oceanfront views. Offering four unique reception options, couples can choose between the Waterfront Beach Pavilion, Hibiscus Garden, The Shore Deck and the Atlantic Ballroom. Wedding packages offer a wide variety of offerings from special discounted room rates and guestroom amenities to complimentary menu tastings and Oceanview suite upgrades for newlyweds.

The Ashore is now accepting reservations for stays from May 8, 2023. For more information, please visit the resort's website at https://ashoreresortoceancity.com/ or call (800) 638-2100.

Contact:

Katie Cosgrove, Director of Sales & Marketing, Ashore Resort & Beach Club

Email: kcosgrove@ocbeachresort.com

Phone: (800) 638-2100

About Certares

Established in 2012, Certares focuses on direct investments in proprietary transactions, leveraging deep sector experience in the travel and hospitality industries, and with a consistent emphasis on partnership with management teams to drive growth. With approximately $9.3 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022, Certares brings together a team with decades of both operational and investment experience in private equity, travel, tourism, hospitality and travel-related business and consumer services. Since launching its real estate platform in early 2021, Certares has acquired ten hotels comprising over 2,100 keys across the country. For more information, please visit www.certares.com.

About Highlands Investments LLC

Highlands Investments LLC is a New York-based real estate investment and asset management company that targets select product types across the United States and Canada. Prompted by the shifting dynamics in the global real estate industry, the company's primary objectives include sourcing unique acquisition opportunities at attractive values and managing investments throughout their lifecycle, with a focus on enhancing returns through operational improvements and strategic value-add initiatives. To learn more, visit https://www.highlandsinv.com/.

About Monomoy Property Ventures LLC

Monomoy Property Ventures (MPV) is a New York-based real estate investment, development and management firm with an extensive track record sourcing, acquiring and redeveloping lodging assets. MPV purchases land parcels and existing buildings in enduring, high-barrier locations in select resort and urban markets in the United States. Through physical and operational repositioning or ground-up construction, MPV seeks to improve buildings, destinations, neighborhoods and the built environment while providing attractive financial returns to our company and investment partners. Through current and prior ventures, Principals of MPV have executed on over $1.4 billion of lodging investments across 25 hotels. For further information, please visit www.MonomoyPropertyVentures.com .

About HEI Hotels & Resorts

HEI Hotels & Resorts, headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., is a leading hospitality investment and management company that owns or operates 100+ luxury, upper-upscale and upscale independent and branded hotels and resorts throughout the United States. HEI's branding partners include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Choice and Wyndham. The company is renowned for its commitment to its associates under the culture of HEI Loves, its revenue management, profit contribution and empirically based real estate value creation, driven by a full complement of proprietary software tools to set and exceed targets on a fully integrated basis.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Certares