Kanguro Insurance Launches Revolutionary Health Insurance Plans for Pets in the US that is Fully Bilingual

MIAMI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanguro Insurance, a new insurance technology company (insurtech) co-founded by Andres Mishaan (CEO) and Nicholas Hanabergh (President), has officially launched its revolutionary health insurance plans for pets. With a strong focus on digital innovation and bilingual customer service, Kanguro Insurance aims to modernize the pet insurance industry in the United States.

"After years of working in the insurance industry, we recognized the need for a better experience when interacting with insurance coverages for everyday needs," said CEO Andres Mishaan. "With Kanguro Insurance, we're committed to delivering a modern and personalized experience that makes it easy to protect your pets' health and wellbeing."

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 68% of US households have a pet, and vet bills continue to rise. Kanguro Insurance offers a fully customizable, conceptually similar coverage to human health insurance, where policyholders pay a monthly premium, covering a wide range of veterinary visits, diagnostic tests, surgical procedures, and medications. This coverage plan provides peace of mind to pet parents and allows them to focus on their pet's health and wellbeing.

"Pet insurance can be a financial lifesaver, especially when it comes to unexpected emergencies," said President Nicholas Hanabergh. "Our goal is to provide pet owners with affordable, customizable, and comprehensive coverage that meets their unique needs and budget."

Kanguro Insurance is a fully digital company, offering a 24/7 mobile app for claims handling, where policyholders can easily request reimbursements for vet bills, access the content hub, exclusive discounts for treats, grooming, and boarding, and the digital vaccination card via the Kanguro cloud. Kanguro Insurance provides an ultra-personalized experience and a fully bilingual end-to-end offering (English and Spanish) , providing an additional solution to tackle the gap that currently exists for Spanish speakers in the United States. We are the only ones offering a full APP experience, issuing policies, and customer service interactions in both languages making it frictionless and easy to understand, easy to buy, and easy to use.

"Kanguro Insurance has been a game-changer for my family and our beloved dog," said customer Maria Rodriguez. "The process was simple, the customer service was top-notch, and the coverage was exactly what we needed. I highly recommend Kanguro Insurance to any pet owner."

Since its launch in September 2022, this start-up has already sold more than 1,000 policies and has been gradually consolidating itself as the preferred insurtech for all pet parents looking for financial aid and bilingual services. Kanguro Insurance is poised to become one of the preferred insurtechs in the US, providing coverage for all pets in just a few clicks.

"We're excited about the future of Kanguro Insurance and our plans for growth and expansion," said Mishaan. "Our goal is to become the go-to insurtech for pet parents across the United States, and we're committed to delivering the best possible service and value to our customers."

For more information, visit www.kanguroinsurance.com and join the new-age insurance company for your furry friend that saves you up to 90% of your vet bill.

