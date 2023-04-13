CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential , the leading food and beverage intelligence platform connecting the dots between consumers and the food industry, today announced that it has combined the power of its menu and consumer preferences data to provide customers with an unparalleled, 360-degree look at food and beverage trends as they're happening.

DATASSENTIAL COMBINES MENU, CONSUMER DATA TO OFFER CUSTOMERS ALL-IN-ONE FOOD & BEVERAGE INTELLIGENCE SOLUTION (PRNewswire)

Now, when customers use Datassential's intelligence solutions to see what's trending on restaurant menus and access AI generated predictions, they can see simultaneously what consumers think of these trends, too. Whether it's a search for "cherry blossom" or "salsa macha" or thousands of other flavors and ingredients, customers can now access comprehensive data on everything from the item's proliferation by restaurant segment, day part, region or cuisine - and combine it with information on if consumers know or have tried the item, and whether or not they love it.

"Datassential raised the bar even higher by integrating menu data with consumer flavor preferences. This is exactly the data we need to guide our foodservice and retail sales and marketing efforts and it's now easier than ever to access and analyze," said Miwa Thompson, Deputy Chief Marketing Officer at Kikkoman.

And Shannon O'Shields, Vice President of Marketing at Rubix Foods, said: "This integration of menu trends and consumer flavor preferences is so helpful, now when I research food and beverage trends in addition to seeing menu penetration, growth and how the trends are used on menus, I also immediately see consumer perceptions - their experience with the trends, and how much they like them – which further contextualizes the opportunity. This is an industry game-changer and time-saver too."

"Datassential is continually looking for ways to deliver a higher level of value, with instantly digestible analyses and presentation-ready downloads. Our goal is to design solutions where our customers spend less time pulling data and more time making the data work for them," said Dana Konwiser, Datassential's Chief Product Officer.

Current subscribers of Datassential's menu and consumer preference solutions can now access the combined data. Under Datassential's single mission to help the food industry make simply smarter decisions, leading food and beverage manufacturers, retailers, and foodservice operators can expect continued innovation and unparalleled insights.

About Datassential

Datassential is the data intelligence platform guiding the biggest names in food and beverage on trends, innovation, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of software and research solutions, customers rely on Datassential to know what's next for the industry and how to stay ahead of it. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

Media Contact

Datassential Media Team

media@datassential.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datassential