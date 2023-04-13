Deals
ALLEGIANT REPORTS MARCH 2023 TRAFFIC

Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for March 2023.

(PRNewswire)

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



March 2023

March 2022

Change

Passengers

1,676,400

1,666,336

0.6 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,589,454

1,594,614

(0.3 %)

Available seat miles (000)

1,802,132

1,843,102

(2.2 %)

Load factor

88.2 %

86.5 %

1.7 pts

Departures

11,119

11,258

(1.2 %)

Average stage length (miles)

916

927

(1.2 %)






1st Quarter 2023

1st Quarter 2022

Change

Passengers

4,122,196

3,709,104

11.1 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,925,362

3,558,045

10.3 %

Available seat miles (000)

4,573,766

4,512,315

1.4 %

Load factor

85.8 %

78.9 %

6.9 pts

Departures

28,273

27,637

2.3 %

Average stage length (miles)

915

926

(1.2 %)





Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



March 2023

March 2022

Change

Passengers

1,691,039

1,679,945

0.7 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,850,874

1,893,962

(2.3 %)

Departures

11,557

11,700

(1.2 %)

Average stage length (miles)

906

918

(1.3 %)






1st Quarter 2023

1st Quarter 2022

Change

Passengers

4,148,453

3,734,262

11.1 %

Available seat miles (000)

4,677,622

4,620,144

1.2 %

Departures

29,145

28,494

2.3 %

Average stage length (miles)

908

920

(1.3 %)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.  System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.  Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon

March 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$3.09





$ per gallon

1st quarter 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$3.42

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release November have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett


Sherry Wilson

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com


email: ir@allegiantair.com

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

