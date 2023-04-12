Would You Dedicate Your Bun to New Omaha Steaks PureGround™ Burgers for a Lifetime Supply?

America's Original Butcher Seeks to Ink a Deal with the Ultimate Burger Lover

OMAHA, Neb., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha Steaks is launching PureGround™ Burgers, a selection of new burgers made entirely from single cuts of premium aged steak. And with that, they're calling on burger enthusiasts to put their devotion to the test in exchange for a lifetime supply of the new PureGround™ Burgers (lifetime supply of PureGround™ Burgers is limited up to 25 years and is subject to certain conditions—see Official Rules at OmahaSteaks.com/Tattoo for all the juicy details). What's the catch? This ultimate offer is limited to one burger-obsessed fan who volunteers to get a hyper-realistic burger tattoo … on their full bun. So, the question is: what would you do for a lifetime supply of these decadent new burgers?

Omaha Steaks Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omaha Steaks) (PRNewswire)

In a recent Harris Poll conducted by Omaha Steaks, 30% of people (42% of Millennials) said they would get a tattoo for a lifetime supply of burgers¹, and Omaha Steaks wants to take that to the next level for one lucky burger lover. To memorialize this milestone launch, Omaha Steaks is partnering with another master 'Butcher' – award-winning tattoo artist Steve Butcher – to mark the moment permanently! Butcher has created The Full Bun Tat: a hyperreal tattoo that brings the PureGround™ craftsmanship to life on your backside, covering one entire bun with a topped-and-stacked-to-the-max Omaha Steaks burger.

"With 'Butcher' as my last name, it's only fitting that I'd partner with Omaha Steaks. Their new burgers are a perfect canvas for self-expression, and that's what a tattoo is, too," said Steve Butcher. "I'm known for my intricate style, so capturing the essence of such a delicious burger in a tattoo – with bigger patties and a juicy, handmade texture – is really appetizing, and well-suited for my skillset."

Now through May 1 (National Burger Month, of course), burger and tattoo fans alike can visit OmahaSteaks.com/Tattoo to volunteer to get the Full Bun Tat. One lucky burger lover will be randomly selected to fly to Southern California and sit for two consecutive sessions with Steve Butcher to receive this epic symbol of delicious devotion. Because when what you feel for the best burger is endless love, why not make it last forever?

"We've been trusted for more than a century to deliver unique experiences for our customers, and we always believe we can do more," said Omaha Steaks CEO Todd Simon. "After five years in the making, it felt right to make an offer just as bold and one-of-a-kind as our burgers. The Full Bun Tat helps celebrate the artistry of these next-level burgers in a fun and engaging way."

PureGround™ Burgers Offer An Unparalleled Experience

After 105 years of creating unrivaled experiences for people, Omaha Steaks has mastered offering premium proteins and gourmet foods to share with family and friends. Truly an authentic gourmet burger experience, the new PureGround™ Burgers are ground exclusively from premium, aged steak cuts, and consists of five delicious styles:

Pure Ground™ Brisket Burgers (Bold Flavor)

Pure Ground™ New York Strip Burgers (Lean)

Pure Ground™ Filet Mignon Burgers (Extra Tender and Juicy)

Pure Ground™ Delmonico Ribeye Burgers (Rich Buttery Flavor)

PureGround™ Sirloin Burgers (Beefy Steak Flavor)

For a limited time, you can try the Burger Perfection Flight of all five styles for just $79.99. While only one fan will score The Full Bun Tat and a lifetime burger supply, burger lovers across the U.S. can visit www.OmahaSteaks.com to get the new Omaha Steaks PureGround™ Burgers delivered straight to your door. Follow @OmahaSteaks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grain-fed beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at http://www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Lifetime supply of PureGround™ Burgers is limited up to 25 years and is subject to certain conditions—see Official Rules for details. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S./D.C., age 21+. Void outside the 48 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 8:00 AM CT on 4/12/23; ends at 11:59 PM CT on 5/1/23. Odds of winning depend upon the number of entries received. For full Official Rules and all prize details, visit www.OmahaSteaks.com/Tattoo. Sponsor: BT Gift Certificates, Inc. d/b/a Omaha Steaks 11030 "O" Street, Omaha, NE 68137.

Contact: Afton Thompson-Witt

Phone: (763) 355-8457

E-mail: athompsonwitt@webershandwick.com

Contact: Kathleen Al-Marhoon, APR

Phone: (402) 597-8220

E-mail: KathleenA@OmahaSteaks.com

¹ Survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Omaha Steaks from April 1 to 6, 2023, among 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

Omaha Steaks releases The Full Bun Tat offer: a chance for one burger-obsessed fan to ink their love permanently for a lifetime supply of Omaha Steaks new PureGround™ Burgers. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omaha Steaks