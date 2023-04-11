Who is America's Favorite Grocer? Market Force Releases Study Ranking Top US Grocery Brands

ATLANTA, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With rampant inflation consumers are citing price and value as the top reasons why they are either switching the grocery store they shop at or splitting their business between multiple grocery stores. Sensitivity to pricing is a major factor in consumers' purchasing decisions and it is common for consumers to split their spending across 3 or more grocery providers.

This year's top grocery brands were Trader Joe's, H-E-B, and Woodman's Markets.

According to consumers Walmart is the winner in terms of wallet share, Kroger, and ALDI rank 2nd and 3rd, although there is a considerable gap with Walmart leading by a factor of almost 2x over Kroger. This margin has widened since 2017 when Walmart's lead was at 1.75x vs. Kroger demonstrating Walmart's continued market penetration over the past 5 years.

Of Note H-E-B shoppers noted that they spent 78% of their grocery dollars with the brand making H-E-B a clear leader in terms of their ability to capture wallet share vs their local competitors. From a value perspective our winner was ALDI with a top box score of 90%.

Of the key decision criteria that drive consumers to choose a grocery store 'Convenience' ranks at number one and was selected by 62% of respondents. 'Value' was the second most chosen factor at 53% and 'Good sales and Promotions' was selected 44% of the time. Clearly Economic factors are important as consumers consider where they shop.

The Impact of In-Store Execution

You might think that grocery customers are solely influenced by price, but you'd be wrong. Given relatively similar pricing, grocery customers' satisfaction and behavior (in terms of the brands they shop regularly) is really dictated by the brand's ability to facilitate a problem free experience. This experience is generally characterized by the availability of a large assortment of products, having a clean store and enabling a fast checkout. Pretty simple?

Even with that relatively simple formula, there are some real winners and losers who are well positioned to win share of wallet, drive customer loyalty and build trust over time. These standout brands include Trader Joe's, Smiths, and Wegmans. Large, established brands that have established trust with customers include H-E-B, Publix, and Trader Joe's.

COVID's waning has corresponded with a slowing in the growth of customers opting for grocery delivery (down from a high of 27% during the height of COVID, to about 10% today). But, technology is definitely still on the rise with more customers now using an App to order groceries for pick-up at curbside or a store designated pick up area. Our study sees this fulfillment method increasing from 16% to 23% of grocery customers. Over two-thirds (68%) of these customers are very satisfied with this alternate method of shopping for groceries. As technology continues to be applied to the grocery shopping experience, we forecast continued growth in these newer shopping and fulfillment channels.

The Top Performing Grocery Brands

This year's top brands who scored best on the customer loyalty index (CLI), a blended score combining 'satisfaction with the most recent' visit with 'likelihood to recommend' was Trader Joe's with a CLI of 84%. H-E-B came in second with a score of 83% and Woodman's Market came in third with a score of 81%.

We also asked customers if they perceive their grocer of choice to be 'best in class'. For this accolade two brands stand out above the rest. Wegman's came in first with 76% agreement, and H-E-B was a close second at 73% agreement.

To download a copy of this study visit:

https://www.marketforce.com/grocery-research-2023-download

The 46 brands featured in the study include: ACME Markets, Albertson's, ALDI, Amazon Fresh, BJ's, Costco, Dillons, Food Lion, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Giant Eagle, Giant Food Stores, Grocery Outlet, H-E-B, Hannaford Supermarkets, Harris Teeter, Hy-Vee, Food Stores, Ingles Markets, Jewel Osco, King Soopers, Kroger, Label, Lidl, Market Basket, Meijer, Price Chopper, Publix Super Markets, Ralph's, Safeway, Sam's Club, Schnuck Markets, Shaw's, ShopRite, Smith's, Sprouts Farmers Markets, Stop & Shop, Target, Trader Joe's Market, Vons, Walmart, Wegmans, Weis Markets, Whole Foods Market, WinCo Foods, Winn-Dixie Stores, Woodman's Markets

About Market Force Information

Market Force Information provides a robust framework for measuring and improving employee experience, operational performance, customer experience, and financial KPIs. Market Force delivers solutions for restaurants, big box and specialty retail, grocery, petro-convenience, hospitality, travel, telecom, technology, energy, education, health and wellness, movie studios and theatres, fitness, financial services, gaming, CPG, alcohol and tobacco, pharma, government agencies and more.

