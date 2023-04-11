KUNG FU TEA LAUNCHES $4 PUNCH HAPPY HOUR PROGRAM

Kung Fu Tea, America's largest bubble tea company, rolls out a new weekday promotion featuring fan favorite punches!

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea is launching a new Happy Hour Program, offering their fan favorite Punches for the low price of $4. All customers who visit the brand's 350+ locations across the US before 3pm on weekdays will be able to purchase either a Passion Fruit Green Tea, White Grape Punch, Guava Punch, and Kiwi Punch at this newly reduced price point.

This program is designed to challenge customers to explore new flavors and try some of the rising fan favorites in the Kung Fu Tea portfolio. This promotion applies to all sizes, so value seeking customers can get a large drink at the same rate.

Since its founding in 2010, Kung Fu Tea has been at the forefront of the bubble tea movement in the United States. They have continuously encouraged customers to be innovative in their exploration of boba, and this program is no exception. Kung Fu Tea is happy to continue spreading the love of bubble tea with every new 'boba lover!'

To ring in National Bubble Tea Day on April 30th (also the company's birthday), Kung Fu Tea has announced a series of in-store promotions and social media giveaways to make National Bubble Tea Day a month long celebration.

Fans can hear the latest on all things boba by following Kung Fu Tea on TikTok and Instagram .

