ID.me Appoints Samantha Greenberg as Chief Financial Officer and Raises $132 Million in Series D Funding

MCLEAN, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the secure digital identity network with more than 100 million members, announced today the appointment of Samantha Greenberg as Chief Financial Officer. Greenberg brings to ID.me over 20 years of experience leading financial operations, analyzing private and public technology and consumer companies, and scaling high-growth businesses.

ID.me, an identity company that empowers consumers to easily access online services and benefits while controlling their personal data, also announced that it has raised $132 million in Series D funding, led by Viking Global Investors with participation from CapitalG, Morgan Stanley Counterpoint, FTV Capital, PSP Growth, Auctus Investment Group, Moonshots Capital, and Scout Ventures. The latest round brings the total investment in the company to more than $240 million since its founding in 2010.

"We are fortunate to have Samantha join our senior leadership team, given her excellent track record in growing companies to serve their customers and business partners," said Blake Hall, ID.me co-founder and CEO. "Her expertise will support our mission to provide our more than 100 million members with a safe and secure digital identity credential facilitating access across services, benefits, healthcare and commerce without selling their personal data. Samantha is joining our team at the right time, after we closed our Series D funding and surpassed 100 million members. These are big milestones toward our vision to streamline access to benefits and services while ensuring no identity is left behind."

Greenberg most recently served as CFO of Mint House, where she led financial operations including financial planning and analysis; accounting and reporting; investor relations, M&A, capital markets, audit, treasury and tax. Prior to Mint House, she worked in leading financial institutions including Citadel, Goldman Sachs and Paulson & Co. Greenberg also founded, scaled and led SEC registration of investment management firm Margate Capital Management LP, growing it into the third-largest female-run hedge fund in the U.S.

Greenberg is a frequent presenter on technology trends, including for CNBC's "Delivering Alpha," Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Reuters Newsmaker and the Milken Global Conference. She has been named to Ernst & Young's "50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds," Stanford Graduate School of Business' "Top 100 Alumni in Investing & Finance" and Institutional Investor's "Hedge Fund Rising Stars." She holds a B.S. in economics from the Wharton School, and an MBA from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

"I am excited to join ID.me as its secure portable identity network grows ever more essential in a world where services and commerce have migrated digitally," Greenberg said. "ID.me delivers powerful business outcomes for brands driving higher conversions and revenue and automating workflows, and for government agencies increasing digital access and pass rates and preventing fraud. I am deeply inspired by ID.me's mission to bring digital access to underserved communities and to combat identity theft and fraud attacks in service of our country. I look forward to partnering with Blake Hall and the ID.me team as we build long-term value for consumers and our customers, investors and employees."

About ID.me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. More than 100 million members can use their ID.me Wallet to easily verify their identity across 30 states, 14 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers across ID.me's secure digital identity network. The company provides secure login, identity proofing, and community affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit network.ID.me.

