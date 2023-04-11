AUGUSTE ESCOFFIER SCHOOL OF CULINARY ARTS EARNS MILITARY FRIENDLY® DESIGNATION FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts has been designated a Military Friendly® School, earning Top 10, Gold Level status for 2023-2024. Escoffier was ranked second in the nation among other institutions in the non-traditional/online/vocational category.

Military Friendly® Schools demonstrate the highest levels of student support and satisfaction using best practices from the Departments of Defense and Veteran Affairs. They must also be in compliance with Department of Education laws and regulations regarding Veterans and the GI Bill®.

Every year designations are awarded by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in this year's survey.

"It's an honor for us to support our military students and we're humbled to earn Top 10 School Gold Level Military Friendly® designation ," said Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts' vice president of student finance operations, Anthony Williams.

"We remain committed to helping military and veteran students meet their educational goals and offer support services for them during and after graduation," added Williams.

Escoffier is the only U.S.-accredited institution offering 100 percent online degrees with culinary classes and hands-on industry externships.* This can allow active-duty military students or veterans with full-time jobs to get their education from anywhere in the world with internet access.

"Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard," said National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®, Kayla Lopez.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution's survey scores with the assessment of the institution's ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

The 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

For more information about Escoffier's student veteran programs, visit Escoffier at https://www.escoffier.edu/admissions-aid/active-military-veterans/.

About Military Friendly® Schools:

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources from more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

*More about Escoffier

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS ). It is the only U.S. accredited institution, available through its Boulder campus, to offer 100 percent online culinary degrees which include culinary classes and real-world industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil, the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Escoffier offers Diploma programs for Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Food Entrepreneurship and Plant-Based Culinary Arts as well as Associate of Applied Science Degrees in Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts and Associate of Occupational Studies Degrees (AOS) in Culinary Arts, Baking and Pastry, Plant-Based Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management, Holistic Nutrition and Wellness and Food Entrepreneurship. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution, a Newsweek Top Online Learning School and its Boulder (includes online programs) and Austin campuses are designated as Military Friendly® Schools.

