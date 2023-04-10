RightData Selects Kevin Smith as SVP, Marketing

Marketing veteran joins to bring data software company to the next level.

ATLANTA, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RightData, the Data Product software company known for modern data integration and trusted data quality, has hired marketing executive Kevin Smith to bring messaging and marketing leadership in the high-growth data infrastructure market. This hire further strengthens RightData's executive team and sets a strategic direction in the fast-paced, double-digit growth data segment. In addition, RightData's new marketing executive will work closely to capitalize on the data commitment made for RightData in its Series A investment from Level Equity in 2022.

RightData (PRNewswire)

In his role as SVP, Marketing, Kevin will direct all aspects of marketing, strategic positioning, and outbound customer engagement – all based on RightData's success in delivering an integrated data product platform to Fortune 500 companies. With experience at Sigma Computing, Incorta, GoodData, and Birst, as well as an MBA and BS Finance from the University of Maryland College Park, Kevin possesses a unique combination of marketing leadership, product strategy, and business success. Kevin's hallmark is taking high-tech high-growth companies to the next level.

Vasu Sattenapalli, RightData's CEO said, "Kevin's remarkable background and knowledge is something we will depend on during this growth phase for our company. As Data Products begin to define the core of the Corporate Data Marketplace, experience counts as legacy data systems begin their journey and upgrade to the future."

Kevin stated, "I'm excited to join the RightData team and deliver the message about the impact of the exceptional software we've developed. In my time in the data ecosystem, the fragile, cumbersome, and expensive stack of tools required to make data business-ready has been a major challenge. I'm looking forward to being part of solving this problem with RightData." Kevin begins the new quarter in his role and can be reached at Kevin@getrightdata.com

About RightData

RightData is a trusted company that uses a data product-centered software platform that fulfills the promise of what modern data brings to data systems. With the Corporate Data Marketplace in a new data fabric configuration, RightData provides the perfect combination of data integration, data quality, and data observability – all with an integrated data catalog. With a commitment to no-code software, RightData increases speed to market and provides significant cost savings to its customers. www.getrightdata.com.

RightData press contact: peter.cresse@getrightdata.com

