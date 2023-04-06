Welcome to life at the speed of moto g power 5G

New device features powerful suite of features backed by 5G performance

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorola today unveiled the new moto g power 5G, a device designed to power the fun. Joining the g family lineup in North America, moto g power 5G puts you in the fast lane with powerful 5G speeds, an incredible display experience and extraordinary battery life, all at a budget-friendly price.

giving new meaning to performance and viewability

The new moto g power 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 930 octa-core processor, unleashing powerful 5G performance1 and offering frequencies up to 2.2GHz1, so you can experience captivating videography, premium multimedia and reliable gaming without glitches. Get faster downloads in seconds2 and exceptional power efficiency, thanks to advanced 5G that has been integrated into the 6nm chip. Plus, with 4GB/6GB3 of memory, switching back and forth between apps is smooth and seamless.

Built with viewing and comfort in mind, the display on the moto g power 5G gives you the best of both worlds. Complete with a 6.5" Full HD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate, the moto g power 5G delivers fluid gameplay and scrolling with razor-sharp details on an 84% screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, stereo speakers and the spatial sound of Dolby Atmos® add a new layer to your favorite songs and movies, creating an immersive visual-audio experience.

seizing the moment with a battery and camera that can keep up

Look forward to a massive 5000mAh battery offering up to 38 hours4 of battery life, so keeping up on the go is the least of your worries. Listen to playlists for longer, video chat with friends for hours on end and binge watch your go-to shows. Do all of this with the space to do even more, thanks to 128GB/256GB of built-in storage4 and the option to add up to 1TB more using a microSD card.3,5,6

Plus, with a 50MP camera system, you can capture your surroundings with precision and accuracy – no matter the time of day. Whether you're snapping photos of the sunrise or sunset, the 50MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology lets in more light for sharper, brighter photos. The 2MP Macro Vision camera ensures that every detail is visible and enhanced while the 2MP depth sensor creates picture-perfect portraits ideal for your social profiles. On the front, a 16MP selfie camera allows you to capture exceptional photos of you and your friends.

personalizing your experience and protecting your data in new ways

Android™ 13 enhances your experiences so your phone looks and feels like it's yours. Whether you're customizing your apps by color, theme or language, managing your notifications to prevent overload, or having your media player match your personal music taste, define your color palette and customize your experience in a way that works for you. Android 13 also features a centralized hub for security and privacy settings, including a new "privacy check-up" feature, offering more control over which information apps can and can't access, including app notifications and clipboard history.

Taking security even further, the moto g power comes equipped with the new Moto Secure App. Powered by ThinkShield, Moto Secure is your go-to destination for all vital device security and privacy features. Within the app, you can quickly check and control protections to all Android and Motorola-related apps and settings. From there, add an extra layer of protection to sensitive information and apps by hiding select apps and files in Secure Folder, which is protected by a PIN. You can also minimize risks when connecting to public Wi-Fi and cellular networks with the Network Protection feature, control your lock screen options with Lock Screen Security or activate PIN Pad Scramble for extra peace of mind. Monitor and manage all of this and more with the Privacy Dashboard, which gives you a clear and comprehensive view of which apps have accessed your calendar, contacts, files, camera, microphone and location during the past 24 hours.

Lastly, check out Family Space, which allows you to create a designated "safe space" on your phone where kids can learn and play. Set limits on screen time to promote healthy digital experiences, and control which apps are accessible so that you can help keep unwanted or inappropriate content away from little ones. You can even create multiple profiles, so everyone is free to explore on their own.

availability and pricing

In the U.S., the new moto g power 5G will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com and Motorola.com starting April 13 (MSRP: $299.99). The device will also be available at Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile in the coming months.*

In Canada, the new moto g power 5G will be available universally unlocked at motorola.ca in the coming months.

*Pricing varies by carrier; to be communicated by carriers upon availability

Legal disclaimers

Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. THINKSHIELD is a trademark of Lenovo. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. MediaTek is a trademark of MediaTek Incorporated. microSD is a trademark of the SD-3C, LLC. Android is a trademark of Google, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1. 5G service available with 5G plan. 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. Contact your service provider for details.

2. Based on 5G sub-6GHz network connectivity during average network traffic. Available with 5G service plan and 5G network coverage; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. See carrier for details.

3. Varies by carrier channel. Check with your carrier or retailer for availability.

4. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

5. Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

6. Supports up to 1T microSD card, microSD cards sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.

