Sporty & Efficient: Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Heads to Dealers This Summer

Fifth Generation Toyota Hybrid System with increased performance + efficiency

Available in New Sport Grades S, SE and XSE

All-Wheel Drive standard, 196 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 42 combined MPG for all grades

PLANO, Texas, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid's efficiency not only helps further Toyota's commitment to a carbon neutral future, but it does so in style. Value-priced and packed with features not typically found in a small crossover, Corolla Cross hits the sweet spot with the engaging driving experience of a small car and the functionality of a larger crossover. Arriving in dealerships this June, Corolla Cross Hybrid will have a starting manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $27,970.

The all-new Corolla Cross Hybrid is sporty by nature, representing the perfect next step for this model line. From a design perspective, it offers an approachable exterior as well as a higher line-of-sight thanks to the revised TNGA-C platform. For all three Sport grades, the Corolla Cross Hybrid offers eye-catching details that set it apart from its gas sibling, such as unique front and rear styling. There's even available two-toned paint and 18-inch alloy wheels with sporty looks that are destined to standout.

"Corolla Cross is an incredibly packaged vehicle and adding the hybrid powertrain to the lineup is truly the cherry on top," said Michael Tripp, vice president, Toyota marketing. "Overall, Corolla Cross Hybrid is jam-packed with features and spec at a great price point that we know customers will love."

The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, along with the gas model that launched in the 2022 model year, will be assembled in the U.S. at the brand-new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama. As part of Toyota's diverse approach to its carbon neutrality goal, Corolla Cross Hybrid is yet another vehicle that supports the "beyond zero" effort. Beyond Zero represents Toyota's vision to reach beyond zero emissions through our products, services, and operations that make a net positive impact on our planet and society. It's no coincidence that Toyota offers the widest range of zero and low-emission powertrains in the market. This provides customers a way in which they can reduce carbon as much as possible while still meeting their current lifestyle and mobility needs.

Toyota is committed to helping reduce carbon emissions by giving customers 15 electrified vehicles for customers to choose from, including 11 hybrid models, two plug-in hybrid models, the all-electric bZ4X battery electric vehicle, and the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric Mirai (currently available in California).

Performance and Efficiency

The Corolla Cross Hybrid is fun to drive. Available exclusively in all-wheel drive (AWD), the TNGA-C platform and hybrid powertrain combo enables the Corolla Cross Hybrid to achieve high-quality performance and efficiency, while also providing a comfortable ride with outstanding spaciousness.

With the new Fifth Generation Toyota Hybrid System under the hood, coupled with the Electronic All-Wheel Drive system that's new to the Corolla nameplate, the new Corolla Cross Hybrid offers increased power and impressive EPA-estimated fuel-economy ratings. With 196 horsepower and an 8 second 0-60 time, the Corolla Cross Hybrid is fun to drive. It also has an impressive EPA-estimated 42 combined miles per gallon rating for all grades. The Corolla Cross Hybrid is equipped with a Lithium-Ion battery, which is more compact and lighter without compromising on power. Additionally, the cooling paths have been optimized to reduce cabin fan noise. Even better – the battery that powers the Fifth-Generation Hybrid System is located under the rear seats, further maximizing cargo capacity and giving a nice, low center of gravity.

Grade by Grade

The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in three new grades: S, SE and XSE. The S and SE grades come standard with 17-inch Alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen, a sport-tuned suspension, LED headlamps and smart key access. The SE grade adds privacy glass, roof rails and paddle shifters and convenience features Blind-Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). When moving up to the XSE grade, the Corolla Cross Hybrid's sportiest offering builds on the features of the SE and gains standard 18-inch Alloy wheels, premium LED head lamps, taillamps and fog lamps, SofTex®-trimmed seats with the addition of heated front seats and a power driver's seat.

The SE and XSE grades, the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available with special two-tone combinations (additional cost color): Sonic Silver/ Black Roof, Barcelona Red/ Black Roof, Blue Crush Metallic/ Black Roof and Acidic Blast/ Black Roof (all-new color). Additionally, all grades of Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in:

Sonic Silver Metallic

Jet Black Mica

Barcelona Red Metallic

Cypress

Blue Crush Metallic

Celestite

Wind Chill Pearl ( $425 extra-color cost)

Inside, Corolla Cross' spacious interior offers many of the same desirable features as its sedan and hatchback siblings. In higher grades, the all-new model can be outfitted with a power moonroof, as well as either single- or dual-zone automatic climate control, with all grades featuring standard heating and air conditioning vents for rear seat passengers.

For interior color options, the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid is offered in fabric-trimmed seats in Black/Gray for the S grade, fabric-trimmed seats in Black/Gray or Black/Blue for the SE grade and SofTex®-trimmed seats in Black or Black/Blue for the XSE grade.

Standard Across All Grades: Toyota Audio Multimedia System

Standard across all Corolla Cross grades for 2023 is the new Toyota Audio Multimedia System, with Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, and added USB-C charge ports to keep all your devices ready for action.

Thanks to the Toyota Audio Multimedia system, designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team, Corolla Cross drivers will be at the ready thanks to a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) update capability. Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. With the available Connected Service Drive Connect trial or subscription, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Cloud Navigation, the available onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google® Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The new Toyota Audio Multimedia system allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the Corolla Cross has an available Wi-Fi Connect subscription that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the Corolla Cross into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing customers the ability to link their separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

Standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

In addition to collision protection provided by the TNGA-C platform, all 2023 Corolla Cross models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota's suite of active safety systems, which includes enhancements made possible by system sensors with improved detection capability. This suite of safety features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

The Toyota Safety Sense features has been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to new system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. It also adds the capability to detect a motorcyclist, in addition to a bicyclist and pedestrian.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist has enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.

Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced for Lane Tracing Assist. This system now also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles' driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane.

An Emergency Driving Stop System has been added to Lane Tracing Assist. It's designed to monitor the driver's inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they're inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature can bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn't respond to alerts to take control.

Road Sign Assist gets expanded sign detection capabilities that now include certain intersection signs and warning signs, like pedestrian crossings.

In addition to the TSS 3.0 system, other standard safety features include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) also comes standard.

Pricing

Grade Drive *MSRP MY23 S AWD $27,970 SE AWD $29,290 XSE AWD $31,065 * MSRP does not include Delivery, Processing & Handling (DPH).

Option S AWD SE AWD XSE AWD Convenience Package -- -- $1,250 Audio Plus with JBL -- $800 $800 Adaptive Headlight -- -- $615 Moonroof Package -- $940 -- Two-Tone Roof -- $500 $500 Optional Color $425 $425 $425

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2023 Corolla Cross also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years of Roadside Assistance, unlimited mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

