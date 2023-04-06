project44 Announces Six New Capabilities to Enhance International Visibility

Industry's most comprehensive international visibility solution equips global shippers and logistics service providers to solve pervasive supply chain challenges

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced six new capabilities within its supply chain visibility platform, Movement by project44™. These capabilities complement project44's award-winning suite of solutions to deliver global shippers and logistics service providers (LSPs) the velocity they need to manage complex supply chains.

"International visibility is one of the most difficult aspects of the supply chain to navigate, and we recognize that basic ocean container tracking isn't enough to solve the problem," said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO, project44. "Today, we're excited to deliver additional capabilities to help our customers solve persistent international supply chain challenges. With our end-to-end visibility and advanced analytics, we're providing the most holistic solution on the market."

Unlike other providers who are struggling to offer quality basic ocean container visibility, project44 continues to innovate and has moved beyond tracking containers to tracking the inventory inside them. From greenhouse gas emission measurement and reduction to up-to-date sailing schedules and real-time status of containers in the terminal, project44 delivers solutions that provide compelling business value. It is these capabilities that are allowing a new generation of supply chain leaders to transform linear and status quo supply chains to now create truly high velocity networks.

In addition to the multitude of solutions project44 already offers, including the recently-released Ocean Terminal Visibility, these new capabilities include:

Extended Air Visibility . Expands air visibility to cover door-to-door moves via freight forwarder integrations, enabling customers to track the entire shipment journey – increasing confidence in air shipment arrival.

RoRo Visibility . Roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) visibility gives shippers and LSPs moving non-containerized freight like automobiles or heavy machinery the same visibility as moving containers, enabling improved planning, exception management and reliability.

Extended Ocean Visibility . Allows companies to track their cargo internationally from door-to-door – even when land-side moves aren't booked by the ocean carrier – and connect to orders with SKU-level granularity and custom references so they can track their goods in transit by the references that matter most.

Extended Rail Visibility . Extends rail visibility to cover new routes, including Silk Road, enabling shippers to track their goods in-transit in growth markets via IoT devices in the wagon. This adds to project44's rail network coverage that exceeds 98% in Europe and North America .

Ocean Emissions Visibility . Enables customers to measure and reduce Scope 3 emissions, or those originating from assets they don't control, which account for up to 60% of all emissions. Customers can view historical, current, and forecasted carbon emissions by location, lane, and carrier with shipment-level granularity. Since project44's solution uses GLEC-accredited emissions calculation credentials, theirs is the most accurate emissions measurement available.

Enhanced Ocean ETA & Analytics. project44's new Ocean ETA model increases the accuracy of ocean ETAs including vessel arrival, container discharge, and final inland destination arrival. It also ensures greater completeness of ocean visibility by inputting events that customers wouldn't have previously received from their carriers.

These enhancements give customers the insights they need to make decisions with higher velocity, whether it's about their containers, carriers, lanes and inventory across their global network.

"As a fully-integrated third-party logistics provider, one-dimensional supply chain visibility just doesn't cut it," said Jon Poehnelt, CCO at Steam Logistics. "project44 recognizes the complexity of our multimodal network, which includes truckload, drayage, international and intermodal shipments, and innovates constantly to deliver the most comprehensive solution."

"Building a more sustainable value chain is at the core of our business strategy," said Thomas Panholzer, Vice President Global Supply Chain at Lenzing. "We're partnering with project44 to achieve our goal of end-to-end supply chain visibility and an exceptional customer experience via real-time transportation and carbon visibility for all modes."

