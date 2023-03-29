ThirdEye announces a strategic partnership with ARKx Brazil, São Paulo for AR/AI expansion into LatAm

High tech smart glasses will be worn by front line personnel /EMTs to connect to experts in real-time with Augmented Reality features for telehealth and security use cases.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdEye and the Brazilian studio ARKx have announced a commercial partnership to integrate ThirdEye's solutions into the Latin American market, with a particular focus on Brazil. The goal is to increase sales of high-tech AR/VR solutions to increase productivity in the workplace.

According to Tiago Canzian, Head of XR and Creative Technologist at ARKx, the partnership with ThirdEye enables the creation of immersive experiences in extended reality (XR) and opens up new revenue sources for various industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, retail, customer service, and field services, through training, consulting, and application development.

"We are excited to partner with ThirdEye, a leader in AR/AI solutions. Their expertise with the highest standard technology, and with our software and distribution channels, we can bring it to Brazil and throughout Latin America," said Canzian.

ThirdEye's CEO Nick Cherukuri added, "ARKx is a creative powerhouse in Latin America, and we are excited to partner with them. The Brazilian company has created experiences for global brands such as Stellantis, Coca-Cola Company, and Dolce & Gabbana and is a reference in its market, where we can highlight the quality of the projects and craft."

The collaboration will focus on various high-value-added industries in Brazil, including oil & gas, where Brazil plays a vital role globally, field service, healthcare, and telecom use cases in Latin America. It is also worth mentioning that Brazil has strong industries in retail, fashion, automotive, and aerospace, ranking as the third largest aircraft manufacturer globally.

Canzian said the partnership is strategic and allows ARKx to create immersive experiences for all types of industry. "On-site training is expensive and complicated to measure outputs. XR solutions like ThirdEye reduce investment in physical simulations, enable complex remote training, and provide instant feedback to improve performance. Additionally, the immersive technology is relevant to developing soft skills and leadership in sales or business operations, for example," said Canzian.

