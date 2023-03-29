STEM programs added to 11,000+ GreatSchools.org profiles

GreatSchools and Project Lead The Way partner to connect K-12 families with information on schools' science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) offerings

OAKLAND, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM jobs are projected to grow at twice the rate of non-STEM occupations over the next decade. Schools are increasingly preparing students to meet this demand and, through a new data partnership, families can now more easily identify STEM learning opportunities for their children.

GreatSchools , the nation's leading school information site, today announced the addition of Project Lead The Way (PLTW) data to its school profiles, allowing parents to explore schools that offer the STEM-centered program focused on equipping PreK-12th grade students with in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills.

"STEM courses allow students to develop transferable, lifelong skills that are beneficial in whatever career field they choose," said GreatSchools CEO Jon Deane. "Expanding our profiles to include PLTW data is another proud moment for us as we strive to increase parents' awareness of and demand for rich learning opportunities that prepare students for college and career."

Although STEM careers are on the rise, data show Black and Hispanic adults, as well as women, remain underrepresented in these fields. PLTW programs aim to change this — by exposing students to STEM at an early age and allowing them to have fun while learning alongside friends. Research demonstrates that PLTW students outperform their peers in school, are better prepared for post-secondary studies, and are more likely to consider STEM careers .

"We know that when students have early exposure to STEM education they are more likely to take an interest in and consider a career in STEM," said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW President and CEO. "Partnering with GreatSchools allows PLTW to reach even more families and, in turn, increase demand for STEM education in more schools nationwide."

Parents can now browse for schools that offer PLTW curricula by visiting GreatSchools.org and filtering their search by "STEM Programs."

About GreatSchools

GreatSchools is the leading nonprofit providing high-quality information that supports parents pursuing a great education for their child, schools striving for excellence, and communities working to diminish inequities in education. We are the only national organization that collects and analyzes data from all 51 state departments of education and the federal government to provide analysis, insights, and school quality ratings for parents, partners, researchers, and policymakers. Over 49 million users visit GreatSchools' award-winning website annually to learn about schools in their area, explore research insights, and access thousands of free, evidence-based parenting resources to support their child's learning and well-being. Learn more at GreatSchools.org and join us on Twitter and Facebook .

About Project Lead The Way

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a mission-driven organization that is transforming the learning experience for millions of PreK-12 students and thousands of teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW's teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org .

