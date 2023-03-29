JW MARRIOTT DEBUTS IN SPAIN WITH THE OPENING OF JW MARRIOTT HOTEL MADRID

JW Marriott's Entry into Spain Offers a Serene Destination to Reflect and Recharge in the Heart of the City with Captivating Design and Exceptional Service

Link to High-res Images: HERE

MADRID, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today unveils its first property in Spain with the opening of JW Marriott Hotel Madrid. Located in the cultural charm of the Canalejas zone, next to the iconic, dynamic, and bustling Puerta del Sol, the luxurious new hotel sits in the heart of the city, moments away from prestigious art institutions and theatres.

JW Marriott Madrid - Guestroom Terrace (PRNewswire)

"JW Marriott is at the forefront of the evolution of luxury travel, placing equal importance on mindfulness and well-being as we do on indulgence and comfort," said Bruce Rohr, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. "With these brand pillars in mind, we are thrilled to bring the JW Marriott brand to Spain. JW Marriott Hotel Madrid is an ideal reflection of who we are and what we represent, from its thoughtful design to the bespoke programming crafted with guests' holistic wellness in mind."

An Urban Sanctuary

The hotel is designed to offer a new standard of luxury, one that inspires guests to achieve balance and become present in body, mind, and spirit. Every detail of the hotel is curated to encourage guests to reflect and recharge. Whether it's soaking in the striking views of the city from the privacy of their guestroom terrace, enjoying the botanical oasis of El Patio JW Garden where ingredients used by the restaurant and cocktail bar are grown, or indulging in the city's gardens with a picnic of local produce arranged by the hotel, mindful moments can be found and created anywhere.

Ingrained in the brand's belief that true luxury is having the time and space to focus on what matters most – oneself - the new 139-room hotel offers guests an inspiring urban retreat in the center of the Spanish capital. Most suites located on the upper floors have large terraces boasting spectacular views of the city below.

In addition to the large and fully equipped Fitness Room and Wellness Area, the property has designed special in-room experiences allowing guests to enjoy a personalized wellness journey during their stay. Yoga mats are available in all rooms and complimentary access video workouts and meditation practices via QR codes allow guests to nurture their physical well-being. The bath menu, with special playlists and customizable light setups for sensory pampering for all five senses, turns each bathroom into a private spa experience.

Designed to Capture the Essence of Madrid

Previously one of the oldest perfumeries in Madrid, the building itself has a unique legacy and captures the very essence of the city. The hotel's architecture and design was entrusted to Rockwell Group, who created an elegant concept using natural materials and a neutral color palette to ensure a relaxing environment. Touches of the building's historic past remain visible through the preservation of certain elements, such as the wrought iron columns from the 19th century which can be found throughout the property.

Scents of the City

Madrid's essence is tied closely to its history and the evocative aromas of violets, tuberoses, carnations, and roses that fill the city. JW Marriott Hotel Madrid has collaborated with the Spanish Academy of Perfume, paying homage to the building's unique heritage and the city's sensuous past, to create a fully holistic wellness experience that stimulates the senses.

To start, each guest is welcomed with a traditional violet or rosemary-scented tea in an artisanal ceramic cup upon check-in. Guests then choose from one of five scents which will then be placed in their wardrobe. Stories about Madrid and its aromas are found on the bedside table, designed to relax the mind before sleep. In the Lobby, there is an exhibition featuring antique perfume bottles, books, and essences, which guests can explore at their leisure. For those keen to continue their scent journey, there are olfactory workshops in partnership with the Academy which offer exclusive opportunities for guests to learn more about the city and their scent preferences.

A Feast for the Senses

Partnering with renowned, Michelin-star chef Mario Sandoval, the property has crafted a dining and cocktail concept that elevates and subtly reinvents local flavor. Using ingredients grown in the JW Garden and sourced from local providers, 'QU' offers the ultimate expression in refined Spanish flavor. Served on dishes inspired by the beauty of perfume containers, each meal nourishes more than just the body, engaging all five senses to create an unforgettable dining experience that captures the essence of Madrid. Visitors can sip and savor the city's spirit through an inventive cocktail menu that highlights local ingredients and iconic aromas such as chocolate, rosemary, and lemon.

For more information on the hotel and its amenities, and to secure reservations, please visit: www.marriott.com .

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online , and on Instagram and Facebook . JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com . To download the Marriott app, go here . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.