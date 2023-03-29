hc1 Provides Thought Leadership on Tactics for Lab Success During 2023 Executive War College

Three informative presentations will provide insights on optimizing laboratory operations and best practices for informing testing and treatment decisions

INDIANAPOLIS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- hc1 , the leader in identifying real-time insights and risk signals in complex laboratory data, will be participating in three sessions during the 28th Annual Executive War College on Diagnostics, Clinical Laboratory, and Pathology Management taking place in New Orleans, April 25-26, 2023. hc1 experts will share their expertise on how real-time lab testing data insights can empower lab leaders to help create efficiencies and improve care. As the demand for operational efficiency in clinical laboratories continues to increase, hc1 will discuss practical applications for increasing efficiency and reducing costs.

The first learning opportunity will take place on Tuesday, April 25, at 7:30 a.m. CT when Zac Zahara , COO system lab, MultiCare Health System , will be joined by Jennifer Maxwell , executive director of client success, hc1 , to share how MultiCare is leveraging hc1 Insights and other technology to drive accountability, workflow changes and education paths in the health system's lab to be one of the Most Wired Health Care Organizations in a master class session titled, "Leveraging Real Time Operational Lab Data Across 11 Hospitals to Track Workflow, Staff Productivity, and Manage How Physician Clients Benefit from Lab Testing." During their presentation, attendees will learn how MultiCare selected a tool that could take information from disparate systems into one, made it actionable and ensured it was being used by the right people for key decision-making processes.

Additionally, on Tuesday, March 25, at 11:35 a.m. CT, Brad Bostic , chairman and CEO, hc1 , will present a session on the main stage titled, "Generating Value by Identifying Risk Signals in Longitudinal Lab Data: Opportunities in Big Data with Payers, Physicians, Pharma and Bioresearch." Brad will address important trends in real-world data, how AI can add value, and the role labs can play in helping physicians, payers, and life sciences companies to gain an advantage. He will also share how emerging large language models, like ChatGPT, can transform healthcare delivery, and the potential for perilous consequences if AI models are left to run unchecked.

Lastly, Olivia Choudhury, PhD , senior partner SA, healthcare and life sciences, Amazon Web Services (AWS) , and Chuck Girard , VP of data strategy, hc1 , will present a benefactor session titled, "Using Machine Learning and AI to Unlock the Full Value of Your Laboratory Data," on Wednesday, April 26, at 8:30 a.m. CT. The duo will use the opportunity to educate attendees on how leveraging machine learning and AI capabilities built on cloud technology can help solve common problems with laboratory data quality, unlock patient-centric clinical insights and address challenges in population health.

"We welcome the opportunity to meet and engage with leading lab experts during Executive War College to discuss what's new and important for clinical laboratories this year," said Michael Braverman, president, hc1 Insights. "Having the opportunity to share the ways in which hc1 helps labs leverage their data to optimize operations, reduce costs and improve care is invaluable. Labs struggle to extract the true value of their data, because factors like disparate and siloed data, information overload and a lack of internal resources to help. Over more than a decade of partnering with labs, hc1 has developed the technology and expertise to make extracting insights from lab data quick and easy."

"We understand and work with laboratories' native data format and by creating a foundation of accurate and real-time insights, we open a world of opportunity to solve challenges for labs," Braverman added.

About hc1

hc1 Insights™ (hc1) is the leader in identifying real-time insights from complex laboratory data. hc1 solutions optimize laboratory operations for thousands of locations and inform testing and treatment decisions for millions of patients. Over more than 10 years, flagship hc1 solutions, now known as hc1 Performance Analytics™ and hc1 Operations Management™ , have helped forge a broad set of lab and health system partnerships with their ability to unlock actionable, real-time insights to increase efficiency and reduce costs. hc1 continues to develop new solutions that improve patient care, bringing us closer to achieving our mission: Right Patient. Right Test. Right Prescription. To learn more about our proven approach, visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

