Cinch® Home Services Recognized for Continued Excellence in Customer Service At 2023 Stevie® Awards

Cinch received Silver and Bronze designations in multiple categories recognizing the best-of-the-best in customer service

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading providers of home service solutions, has earned several designations in customer service categories at the 17th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are recognized as the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.

Competing against more than 2,300 nominations from organizations worldwide, Cinch received three awards in customer service categories, including recognitions in Customer Service Training Professional of the Year and Woman of the Year in Customer Service. Winners were announced in early March during the annual awards ceremony, held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"This honor is a reinforcement of our commitment to delivering best-in-class customer service," said Ron Donohoe, Vice President of Customer Experience for Cinch. "Our customers are the very core of our business and we are proud of the teams and individuals who are focused on delivering the best experience possible."

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations," said President of Stevie Awards, Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

For more information about Cinch, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the full list of Stevie winners are available at www.stevieawards.com/sales/2023-stevie-award-winners.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 45 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate professionals and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

