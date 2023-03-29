Announcing the Acquisition of Simple Habit by Ingenio

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenio, LLC, an Alpine Investors portfolio company and the largest online global marketplace for holistic guidance, today announced its acquisition of Simple Habit, a market-leading meditation & mindfulness business from Simple Habit Inc., which has rebranded to Sleep Reset Inc. following the acquisition.

The acquisition of Simple Habit bolsters Ingenio's presence as a dynamic global leader in the fast-growing online holistic lifestyle and wellness segment and Ingenio's focus on expanding into the holistic wellness market.

Simple Habit offers a wide range of audio wellness and meditation titles which guide consumers to stress less, achieve more, and live better. Since Simple Habit was founded in 2016, the app has been downloaded over 7.3 million times and has been consistently top-rated in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app's extensive library of 4,200 audio sessions are designed and produced in collaboration with leading experts across a variety of wellness categories. Each 5-20 minute audio session is designed for healthy habit formation supporting a balanced lifestyle.

Warren Heffelfinger, CEO of Ingenio, said: "On the back of the global merger of Ingenio and adviqo Group, this acquisition is a major milestone in our company's future as a leader in the wellness space. We are working to enhance our offering with new products and categories which help our customers to achieve balanced wellness in their lives."

Bryan Leppi, Ingenio Chief Corporate Development Officer, added: "The acquisition of Simple Habit establishes a foundational content layer for further organic and inorganic expansion into the massive and quickly growing multi-billion dollar holistic wellness market. As we integrate Simple Habit into our global brand footprint, we plan to pursue further strategic wellness add-on opportunities and corporate partnerships."

Yunha Kim, Founder of Simple Habit and CEO of Sleep Reset, Inc., is excited to have the Simple Habit business join Ingenio's global wellness portfolio, stating, "Simple Habit was built to empower humans to stress less, achieve more, and live better. As part of Ingenio, Simple Habit will help more people worldwide during these turbulent times." Kim will join Ingenio's advisory board, to advise and support Ingenio's further expansion into the holistic lifestyle and wellness sector.

Following the sale of the Simple Habit business, "Simple Habit, Inc." is rebranding to Sleep Reset, Inc., which is the name of the company's personalized, digital sleep improvement program. Sleep Reset improves sleep and reduces sleep anxiety with the most effective methods from top-tier sleep clinics, including strategies based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), available from the comfort of home and with the support of a dedicated sleep coach. The company developed Sleep Reset in partnership with sleep experts from top sleep clinics and universities, and formally launched the product out of beta in June 2022. Thousands of users have improved their sleep with Sleep Reset, with the average member reporting 85 minutes more total sleep time and 53% less time to fall asleep after completing the program. Kim said, "We are excited to use the additional capital from the sale of Simple Habit to further the growth of Sleep Reset and help the millions of people around the world who struggle with sleep."

About Ingenio: Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Ingenio provides personal guidance on love, relationships and life, and will further expand its footprint into the holistic lifestyle and wellness sector. With a team of nearly 400 employees, Ingenio is passionate about continuous improvement and connecting people with the best content and advisors to empower happier lives worldwide.

About Alpine Investors: Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction Alpine has over $11B in assets under management as of December 31st, 2022, and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com .

About Sleep Reset: Sleep Reset is a digital, personalized sleep clinic available at-home in a convenient mobile app for iOS or Android. The expert-designed program improves sleep and reduces sleep anxiety with the most effective methods from top-tier sleep clinics, including strategies based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), with no pills or melatonin needed. On average, members who complete the program report 85 minutes more total sleep time and 53% less time to fall asleep. Learn more about the Sleep Reset program here .

