Amazon Ads Veteran Ed Dinichert to Join TripleLift as Chief Revenue Officer

Leads 200+ person global team, oversees customer success, and directs burgeoning commerce media offering

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad industry veteran Ed Dinichert is joining TripleLift, the digital media platform on a mission to elevate advertising across every screen, as Chief Revenue Officer. The move comes at an inflection point for the company and the digital ad industry more broadly. New data privacy requirements, a shakeup in platform influence, and a shift in spend to connected television and retail media networks are signaling an immense level of current and future change.

Ed Dinichert (PRNewswire)

Dinichert joins TripleLift from Amazon Ads. During his 10 years at the company, he launched and piloted the Ad Tech Sales and Services teams, encompassing Amazon DSP, Amazon Marketing Cloud and Sizmek Ad Suite adoption. Earlier in his tenure, he was Country Director and employee #1 for Amazon Ads in France. Before Amazon, Dinichert was a long-time executive at 24/7 Real Media (WPP Group), an OG programmatic media company.

"My experience at Amazon has been incredibly formative. It has been a privilege to contribute to the success of a company that has become so important to consumers, sellers, agencies and advertisers alike," said Ed Dinichert, incoming CRO of TripleLift. "TripleLift's unique position in programmatic reminds me of my early days at Amazon: a distinctive set of solutions and a central position in the ecosystem where they win only when all of their constituents win. There is so much upside due to this differentiation."

TripleLift, which is best known for its founding Native Ads product and its highly rated customer service, has been evolving over the last five years. Its product offerings have proliferated into CTV, online video, display and advanced first-party data targeting. And it is now applying its technology to help retailers, who have a high bar for creative, enhanced measurement and privacy requirements, to grow their media networks across the web.

"Anyone who knows Ed knows he's a uniquely talented leader, and one that cares deeply about putting customers and people first," said Dave Clark, CEO at TripleLift. "As TripleLift continues to innovate at the intersection of high-impact creative ad formats and first party data targeting, Ed's character and experience emerged as a natural choice to lead our efforts to deepen our partnership with publishers, advertisers and retail media networks. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him to the team."

"Programmatic media is often thought of as a commodity," says Dinichert. "I know full well from my experience that this is not always the case. TripleLift's reputation in the marketplace is one of premium formats, innovative solutions and unparalleled service. I see a world of opportunities thanks to these assets, and cannot wait to use the voice of our customers to continue to transform our industry at TripleLift. It is always Day One in the Digital Advertising space."

Dinichert begins with TripleLift on April 17 and will report to Clark.

About TripleLift

We're TripleLift, an advertising platform on a mission to elevate digital advertising through beautiful creative, quality publishers, actionable data and smart targeting. Through over 1 trillion monthly ad transactions, we help publishers and platforms monetize their businesses. Our technology is where the world's leading brands find audiences across online video, connected television, display and native ads. Brand and enterprise customers choose us because of our innovative solutions, premium formats, and supportive experts dedicated to maximizing their performance. As part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, we are NMSDC certified, qualify for diverse spending goals and are committed to economic inclusion. Find out how TripleLift raises up the programmatic ecosystem at triplelift.com .

TripleLift Logo (PRNewsfoto/TripleLift) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TripleLift