Newfront Welcomes Jennifer Wilson to Lead Expanding Cyber Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, welcomes Jennifer Wilson as its new Head of Cyber. Recently named by Insurance Business America as one of the top 100 insurance specialists in the country, Wilson will lead cyber coverage negotiation and claims advocacy at Newfront. She will report to Deirdre Finn, Head of Executive Risk. Wilson is joined by Michele Lepper, Jennifer Kelly, Ellie Hughes, and Arturo Perez-Reyes, Cyber Lead Strategist, who joined Newfront in 2022.

"In our evolving economy, every business has cyber exposure and vulnerabilities," said Newfront Chief Commercial Officer John Newell. "Our new colleagues will help our clients stay on the cutting-edge of identifying, understanding, and mitigating cyber risk."

Wilson was named to the prestigious Insurance Business Magazine's Elite Women in Insurance list for 2022. She also recently graduated from the prestigious Chubb and Carnegie Mellon's Cyber COPE Insurance Certification (CCIC) Program and is a regular contributor to the Women in Insurance Global Network. Wilson brings more than 25 years of experience in the industry, primarily in specialty coverage, claims, and risk management. Most recently, she was the National Cyber Claims Leader for HUB and the Cyber Leader for New England.

Jennifer Kelly, Senior Cyber Broker, brings 15 years of experience as an attorney in the insurance industry across cyber, property, and casualty. Michele Lepper, Cyber Claims Advocate and Contract Specialist, has almost 25 years of experience with insurance regulations throughout the country. Ellie Hughes, Cyber Broker, is a rising star in the cyber landscape as she also recently graduated from the CCIC program.

At Newfront, the cyber team will deliver a comprehensive service offering in cyber risk, working with clients to identify and scope cybersecurity threats, guiding them to strengthen cyber defenses, and ensuring policy compliance and eliminating coverage gaps. The team will advocate for clients through its extensive carrier relationships and will lead them in data-driven benchmarking, vendor selection, and negotiating policy terms and conditions.

"There has been tremendous change in the tech and cyber space following the pandemic which brought a great deal of chaos to the industry," said Wilson, who is located in Boston. "The onslaught of ransomware claims has created heightened scrutiny from the underwriters who have implemented stringent IT security protocols on their insureds. I am excited to lead our Cyber Practice, and partner with the cyber ecosystem and our trading partners to best combat, protect, and mitigate our clients' ever-evolving risk."

Wilson's hire is the latest in several high-profile additions for the top 40 brokerage by revenue and bolsters an unmatched female risk practice leadership roster that already includes Wendy Cook, Head of Insurance Placement, Finn, Head of Executive Risk, Frannie Epps, Head of Casualty, and Lauren Pratscher, Head of Casualty Placement. With female-led executive risk, casualty, and cyber practices, Newfront is among the most progressive brokerages in the industry.

