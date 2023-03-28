New Film About Racial Integration of Little League will Benefit HBCUs

This Field Looks Green To Me is a sports epic about how kids helped change racial inequalities in the Jim Crow south in the 1950s.

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. and PADUCAH, Ky., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Field Looks Green To Me is a feature length fictionalized telling of a true Appalachian story about three kids who led their coal mining town to confront racial inequality. It's a movie which benefits kids and promotes mentorship on a national scale; it's a testament to the power of kids to reframe reality through love, loyalty, and teamwork on a Little League ballfield, and in life.

This Field Looks Green To Me is a sports epic film seeking investors.

One of the central outcomes of the movie will be to engage community mentors in building positive relationships with disadvantaged kids over the course of time. These mentors will shepherd promising kids into the best schools, enabling them to use their talents to cross lines of race and class to succeed at school and in life.

Ron Schmidt, Executive Producer of the film, announced today that profits of the movie, now in pre-production, will be given to Black mentoring fraternities and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). These entities will in turn, create and seed tuition grants and share related resources with educational organizations that cut across barriers of race, class, and socioeconomic status to recognize talent and spark emotional intelligence in today's youth.

Adanma Onyedike Barton, tenured professor of theatre of Berea College (Berea, KY), and daughter of Nigerian immigrants, will direct the movie and lend her vision of how kids negotiate the effects of America's history in a small town.

Schmidt discovered the story and realized that it possessed the potential to serve as a vehicle to help amplify the importance of youth mentoring. "The goal of this project is to elevate the next generation of visionary leaders to lead with intelligence, ethics, and heart," he said.

The film is proceeding rapidly toward filming and production, but the team is still looking for individual and organizational partners who share its love of baseball, and more importantly, the message of the story. Potential partners and anyone interested in the project can learn more at www.thisfieldlooksgreentome.com.

Production will be shot in Middlesboro and Paducah, Kentucky in 2024.

