MillerKnoll to Hold Investor Fireside Chat

Virtual event to be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 3:00 pm ET

ZEELAND, Mich., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) announced today that members of its leadership team will participate in a virtual fireside chat, hosted by Water Tower Research's Head of Consumer Hardlines Budd Bugatch and Senior Research Analyst Rex Henderson on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 3:00 pm ET.

Jeff Stutz, CFO of MillerKnoll, along with John Michael, President of the Americas Contract business, and Ryan Anderson, Vice President of Global Research & Insights, will participate in a 30-minute fireside chat, discussing current market fundamentals and trends in return to office.

Interested participants may access the virtual event via Zoom.

An online archive of the event will also be available at the same URL.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable and beautiful future for all.

