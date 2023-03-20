Syska Hennessy Promotes Two to Associate MD and Four to Associate Partner

Also Elevates 10 to Senior Associate and 12 to Associate

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has promoted two professionals to associate managing director, four to associate partner, 10 to senior associate, and 12 to associate. The group of 28 represents 12 different offices across the U.S.

The new associate MDs are:

Sami El Khoury, PE ( San Francisco ), who has more than 14 years of international experience in the design, execution, testing, and commissioning of HVAC and plumbing for a variety of building types

Clint Moreno ( Chicago ), who has more than 21 years of specialized experience in the engineering design and management of telecommunications and electrical systems

The new associate partners are:

Tarkan Altay, PE, PMP ( Los Angeles ), a mechanical engineer with more than 10 years of experience in HVAC, plumbing project engineering, and project management

Timothy Burdge ( New York ), who has 11 years of experience in developing and managing long-term relationships with commercial and institutional clients

Charles Joyce, PE CET ( New York ), who has more than 18 years of experience in engineering design of and consulting on life safety and fire protection systems

Sheetal Roy, PE ( Chicago ), an engineering professional with more than a decade of experience in MEP systems, with a focus on electrical engineering, across many building types

The senior associates are:

Wasay Abdul , PE ( Chicago )

Beata Borowik ( New York )

Mark Griffith ( Jacksonville )

Katarzyna Hojdas ( New York )

Kasteny Knutson ( New York )

Matthew McCarthy ( Richmond )

Samer Nahas ( Dallas )

Marlon Ramirez ( Los Angeles )

Tyler Shockley ( Dallas )

Matthew Wolski ( New York )

The associates are:

Matthew Cassidy, PE ( Chicago )

Jeremy Coyle, PE, LEEP AP BD+C ( Orange County )

Rahimuddin Deyarmand ( San Francisco )

John Geitner (Charlotte)

Zuriel Morgado ( New York )

Johnny Nguyen ( San Francisco )

Keith O'Hearn ( Boston )

Desiree Robinson, PE ( San Diego )

Steven Schmitt ( Chicago )

Max Sing ( New York )

Liam Wall ( Hamilton )

Endrias Woldegiorgis (Charlotte)

"Last year we achieved one of our most profitable years ever," says Syska co-president Gary Brennen. "These professionals played a key role in that success."

"Recognizing strong performance with promotions is an important aspect of employee retention," adds co-president Cyrus Izzo. "We look forward to working with this outstanding group for many years to come."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

