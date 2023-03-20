Company Received Recognition For Successfully Moving Its Contact Center Operations to The Cloud, Which Resulted in a 15% - 20% Cost Savings in Technology and Communications

PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, a division of Wellfull, Inc. and a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products, has been awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the 17th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This is the eighth consecutive year that Nutrisystem has been recognized in the awards.

Nutrisystem Earns a Silver Stevie® Award in the 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service (PRNewswire)

Nutrisystem was honored in the "Contact Center Solution" category for successfully moving its Contact Center operations to the cloud, which resulted in a 15% - 20% cost savings in technology and communications.

"We are proud to be recognized in this year's Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service," said Bill MacBride, Senior Vice President, Contact Center Operations at Nutrisystem. "Our goal at Nutrisystem is to provide the best possible experience for our customers. Receiving this award is validation of our hard work to elevate our technology in support of our agents and customers in their journey to live happier, healthier lives."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements. To see the complete list of 2023 Stevie Award winners, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

For more information on Nutrisystem, please visit www.nutrisystem.com.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a division of Wellful, Inc., a premier omni-channel health and wellness platform. For more than 50 years, Nutrisystem has helped millions of people lose weight with clinically proven weight loss science built by dietitians using the latest nutritional and behavioral research. For more information, go to nutrisystem.com .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Nutrisystem Brings Innovative Products to Market This Spring (PRNewsFoto/Nutrisystem, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nutrisystem, Inc.