Landmaster Unveils 2024 Series Of Electric UTVs - The AMP

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmaster, has unveiled their new lineup of lithium-ion UTVs, called the AMP. The AMP delivers more torque, higher towing and hauling capacities, an ultra-quiet motor, and built on the plush, capable, Landmaster proprietary suspension system.

The AMP - The Industry's Largest Selection of Electric UTV's.

The AMP is available in 2-passenger and 4-passenger options, in both 2WD and 4WD platforms. For hunters and outdoor enthusiasts, you can upgrade any model to an Untamed Edition, giving you a custom colored UTV loaded with accessories. For the commercial- user, there are several accessories and vehicle options to match your requirements.

Landmaster states they now have the largest lineup of lithium-ion UTVs on the market today. "There are so many different applications for the AMP such as property maintenance, municipal-use, groundskeeping, universities, sporting venues, residential-use, farming, and lake/neighborhood communities. We had to put out a lineup that could accommodate all of these applications and more - The AMP does just that!", says Jeff Bannister, President of Landmaster.

Available Models:

Untamed editions are available in all models except for the Pro.

2 Passenger 4x2

2 Passenger 4x4

4 Passenger 4x2

4 Passenger 4x4

2 Passenger Pro

Key Features

Quiet, quick, easy to drive

2WD and 4WD Options

High Torque Motor - Designed For 4x4 Applications & Hill Climbing

Automatic 4WD Engagement (select models)

Rear Locking Differential (all models)

Integrated LED Bumper Light

Full Charge Time: 6-8 Hrs. (0-100%)

Max Speed : Up To 30 mph

Bed Capacity: Up To 600 Lbs. / 1,000 Lbs. On Pro

Tow Capacity: Up To 1,500 Lbs.

The AMP will be arriving at dealers late March 2023. For more information, you can visit the Landmaster AMP page: www.AmericanLandmaster.com/amp

About Landmaster: Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company, producing a full line of gas and lithium ion UTVs. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering the absolute best combination of technology, performance, and American made ingenuity. For more information, please visit www.americanlandmaster.com.

Contact: David Piercy, dpiercy@americanlandmaster.com

