Celebrate Glow Day with Jergens® Skincare!

JERGENS® Natural Glow® wants to celebrate your glow, at a time where the promise of those brighter days, looks, and times officially begins.

CINCINNATI, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jergens® Natural Glow® Skincare is committed to spreading confidence through glowing skin and is introducing its first-ever Glow Day, today!

For Jergens® Natural Glow® Sunless Tanning Moisturizers, it's the start of that in-between period where you prepare for the sunnier moments to come and when you look around to take stock of your skincare routine, seasonal wardrobe, and the confidence that drives them all.

In a new OnePoll survey of 2,000 women in which Jergens® Skincare explored how the weather impacts their confidence and mood, more than half (52%) said they are tired of wintry weather less than two months in and need to go somewhere warm. Additionally, a majority believe the weather between spring and winter should be considered an entirely separate season (72%).

During this time, Jergens® Skincare is here to bolster your confidence by enhancing skin's radiance and getting it summer-ready, as we start to ditch our heavier clothing and opt for Spring styles. Jergens® Natural Glow® Daily Moisturizers gradually deliver subtle, sun-kissed color even when the beach is miles (or months) away. Applying daily will enhance natural skin tone and after about one week, the result is beautiful, natural-looking color--because glowing skin is always in.

8 in 10 women want to look good on the outside to help them feel good on the inside (81%), and want to feel like they're "glowing" all year round.

"Jergens® Skincare knows that glowing skin is always in and can give people a boost of confidence to wear that skirt without tights or a crop top before summer hits, without the damaging UV rays," says Stephanie Kimutis, Senior Brand Manager for Jergens® Skincare. "Glow Day serves as the official start of self-tanning season to help our consumers feel and look their best as the weather heats up."

In celebration of Glow Day, Jergens® Skincare will gift five (5) lucky fans with a "Glow Kit" including the Jergens® Natural Glow® product collection and a $150 Summersalt® e-Gift card to buy swimwear items of their choice. Enter to win on Instagram @JergensUS.

Also, spend $20 on Jergens® Natural Glow® products at Walmart and receive a $5 Walmart e-Gift card at JergensGlowDay.com.

The campaign will be supported by organic and paid social media content, influencer partners, national and regional broadcast, national retailer promotion, a consumer sweepstakes, as well as robust media outreach.

Jergens® Natural Glow® Daily Moisturizer gradually delivers sun-kissed color. Formulated with a blend of hydrating ingredients, antioxidants, and Vitamin E. With this moisturizer, your skin stays nourished, while getting its glow on.

Available in two shades: Fair to Medium and Medium to Deep

PRICING/AVAILABILITY: 7.5 oz. for $10.49 MSRP; WALMART.COM

Jergens® Natural Glow® + Firming Daily Moisturizer gradually delivers sun-kissed color plus visible skin-firming benefits. Infused with collagen, elastin and coconut oil and gradually creates visibly firmer skin, while reducing the appearance of cellulite - in one week with daily use.

Available in two shades: Fair to Medium and Medium to Deep

PRICING/AVAILABILITY: 7.5 oz. for $10.49 MSRP; WALMART.COM

About Kao USA Inc.

Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands recognized worldwide for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes: Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® and Wakati® hair care, Ban® antiperspirants, as well as Goldwell®, KMS® and Oribe® professional hair care, MyKirei by KAO® personal care line and Molton Brown® products for body and home. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

SOURCE Jergens Skincare