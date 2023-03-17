Palistar Capital Sole Founder and Managing Partner Omar Jaffrey to Speak at Infrastructure Investor Global Summit 2023

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications and digital infrastructure, today announced that its Sole Founder and Managing Partner, Omar Jaffrey, will be speaking on two panels at the Infrastructure Investor Global Summit 2023, taking place in Berlin, Germany. Mr. Jaffrey will join the "Digging into the Detail on Digital Infrastructure Valuations" panel on Monday, March 20 and the "Combatting Present and Future Challenges in Digital Infrastructure" panel on Tuesday, March 21.

The Infrastructure Investor Global Summit is an industry leading event that brings together the top names in infrastructure. The event represents a unique opportunity for attendees to connect with the world's leading institutional investors actively allocating to infrastructure. Mr. Jaffrey will discuss digital infrastructure valuations and the unique investor interest in the TMT space compared to other sectors in the current market environment.

Mr. Jaffrey has been involved in technology, media and telecommunications investments, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, public and private capital raises, restructuring and bankruptcies for over 30 years.

Mr. Jaffrey founded Palistar Capital in 2019 as a specialist digital infrastructure and created Symphony Wireless, an affiliated easements origination platform ("Symphony"). Palistar successfully raised a $2 billion dedicated digital infrastructure fund at the end of 2021, built out a specialist team with deep investment and operating expertise and invested in a number of macro tower investments including Harmoni Towers, Parallel Infrastructure, CTI Towers, and an easements and tower portfolio originated by Symphony.

About Palistar Capital

Palistar Capital LP is an alternative asset manager led by Managing Partner and Sole Founder, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Palistar, visit www.palistar.com.

