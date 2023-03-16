Tom Juetten joins Ipsos U.S. Innovation as Executive Vice President

Juetten to lead Ipsos' Innovation practice in North America

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos is pleased to announce that Tom Juetten has joined its U.S. Innovation practice as an Executive Vice President and Service Line Lead. He will report to Lindsay Franke, President, Ipsos U.S.

Ipsos' U.S. Innovation practice, one of the largest of its kind, provides clients with decisive insights on the entire innovation process, from ideation and concept testing to post-launch evaluation. As the head of this critical business unit, Juetten will combine qualitative and quantitative data to deliver high-impact business solutions that help clients maximize their ROI in an agile world.

"From behavioral science to machine learning, Ipsos' comprehensive research capabilities enable our clients to act quickly and with confidence," says Juetten. "In times of rapid change and uncertainty, total understanding is a true competitive advantage."

Juetten, a senior marketing strategist and proven leader, brings two decades of analytics and insights expertise to this role. He joins Ipsos from Klaviyo, where he served as Vice President of Marketing and created the company's customer insights and analytic functions. Earlier in his career, Juetten worked at IRI, where he led the creating and transformation of its Innovation team, and at Deloitte, where he acted as a Strategy and Operations Consultant.

Across these roles, Juetten has spearheaded brand transformations, built teams that generated double-digit revenue growth, and gained a deep understanding of how data can drive strategic priorities.

"With a remarkable track record and considerable experience from across the innovation landscape, I'm certain that Tom will support our client-first focus and reinforce our position as a leader and agile player in the innovation space," says Franke.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

